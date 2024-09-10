High-street bakery Greggs are set to launch its first ever jewellery collection.

Greggs fans this is not a drill. The food bakery chain is set to launch a gold jewellery collection two years after the sell out fashion collaboration with Primark. As Greggs continue their mission to take over the world we take a look at the new must-have jewellery collection.

The jewellery drop you never knew you needed. Greggs has announced the launch of its first ever official jewellery collection, dropping this Friday as London Fashion Week celebrates its 40th anniversary in high-profile events across the capital.

Greggs Sausage Roll Stud Earrings, £36 | Greggs

The limited edition range, which launches this Friday September 13, comes after a tease was posted across Greggs social channels over the weekend prompting fans to speculate what could be coming soon.

Confirming the rumours, Greggs has announced the launch of “Baked in Gold” which will see their most iconic menu items transformed into wearable, 22-carat gold-plated accessories. Designed by renowned contemporary British artist, Dion Kitson. The collection offers a playful twist on the leading UK food-on-the-go retailer's familiar favourites.

From classic Sausage Roll Stud Earrings to a statement making Greggs Signet Ring, Greggs fans are sure to find the perfect, gloriously golden piece to take their accessory game to the next level.

The collection features Greggs Sausage Roll Stud Earrings, £36 - A golden version of the nation’s favourite Sausage Roll. 96 layers of pastry perfection cast in 22-carat gold plated stud earrings. The celebration of our classic Sausage Roll deserves, if you ask us.

As well as the Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll Stud Earrings, £36, Greggs Jammy Heart Locket Necklace, £45, Greggs Signet Ring, £48 and Greggs Icons Charm Bracelet, £96.

Greggs Icons Charm Bracelet, £96 | Greggs

In a press release Dion Kitson explained: “When Greggs asked me to turn their most iconic menu items into jewellery, it made sense, it's right up my street — Sausage Roll Stud Earrings and Pink Jammie doughnut charms? It's about having fun with something we know and love in the UK.”

The Greggs jewellery collection will be available to buy exclusively online from this Friday (September 13).

