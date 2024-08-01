On one of the hottest nights of the year, stars gathered for the National Reality TV Awards in London. Amongst the celebrities who were in attendance were Strictly Come Dancing’s Michelle Tsiakkas and Dianne Buswell who took home the award for Best Female Personality
Despite the ongoing scandal currently surrounding BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, Michelle and Dianne were all smiles and were amongst the best dressed on the night. I adored Michelle’s yellow dress that she accessorised with white strappy shoes, yellow is very much the colour of the moment.
Although I initially wasn’t a fan of Dianne Buswell off the shoulder lilac dress, it grew on me and was giving me Madonna 1980s vibes. Despite liking Made in Chelsea Ruby Adler’s hair and make up, I felt her black dress was just too low cut and short.
Talking of low cut, the same could be said for Tiffany Leighton’s dress, Tiffany appeared as a bombshell on this year’s Love Island. Unfortunately her choice of outfit just looked tacky and far from stylish.
Read Marina Licht’s celeb and entertainment news alongside the biggest headlines in Friday’s NationalWorld newsletter
When it comes to my worst dressed list, Demi Sims does feature. Although I am liking animal prints more and more, I did not like her sheer snake print dress. Take a read of who made my best and worst dressed list at the National Reality TV Awards 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.