Whilst I was a fan of Michelle Tsiakkas, Lystra Adams and Dianne Buswell's dress, Tiffany Leighton and Demi Sims are on my worst dressed list Whilst I was a fan of Michelle Tsiakkas, Lystra Adams and Dianne Buswell's dress, Tiffany Leighton and Demi Sims are on my worst dressed list
Whilst I was a fan of Michelle Tsiakkas, Lystra Adams and Dianne Buswell's dress, Tiffany Leighton and Demi Sims are on my worst dressed list | getty

National Reality TV Awards 2024 Best and Worst Dressed: Dianne Buswell & Made in Chelsea’s Ruby Adler feature

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht
4 minutes ago

The National Reality TV Awards 2024 took place at the Porchester Hall in London and as expected, there were plenty of stars who dazzled and unfortunately many who chose outfits that attracted attention for all the wrong reasons.

On one of the hottest nights of the year, stars gathered for the National Reality TV Awards in London. Amongst the celebrities who were in attendance were Strictly Come Dancing’s Michelle Tsiakkas and Dianne Buswell who took home the award for Best Female Personality 

Despite the ongoing scandal currently surrounding BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, Michelle and Dianne were all smiles and were amongst the best dressed on the night. I adored Michelle’s yellow dress that she accessorised with white strappy shoes, yellow is very much the colour of the moment.

Although I initially wasn’t a fan of Dianne Buswell off the shoulder lilac dress, it grew on me and was giving me Madonna 1980s vibes. Despite liking Made in Chelsea Ruby Adler’s hair and make up, I felt her black dress was just too low cut and short.

Talking of low cut, the same could be said for Tiffany Leighton’s dress, Tiffany appeared as a bombshell on this year’s Love Island. Unfortunately her choice of outfit just looked tacky and far from stylish.

Read Marina Licht’s celeb and entertainment news alongside the biggest headlines in Friday’s NationalWorld newsletter

When it comes to my worst dressed list, Demi Sims does feature. Although I am liking animal prints more and more, I did not like her sheer snake print dress. Take a read of who made my best and worst dressed list at the National Reality TV Awards 2024.

I was most certainly a fan of Strictly's Michelle Tsiakkas dress. Yellow is most certainly the colour of the moment and she looked chic in a yellow midi backless dress, she opted for hoop earrings and get her hair long and sleek. Love it!

1. Strictly Come Dancing's Michelle Tsiakkas at the National Reality TV Awards 2024

I was most certainly a fan of Strictly's Michelle Tsiakkas dress. Yellow is most certainly the colour of the moment and she looked chic in a yellow midi backless dress, she opted for hoop earrings and get her hair long and sleek. Love it! | getty

I loved Lystra Adams look she chose for the National Reality TV Awards 2024. From her lipstick to her sunglasses to her bangles and jewel encrusted black dress, everything worked!

2. The Real Houswives of Cheshire's Lystra Adams

I loved Lystra Adams look she chose for the National Reality TV Awards 2024. From her lipstick to her sunglasses to her bangles and jewel encrusted black dress, everything worked! | getty

Although I initially thought I wasn't a fan of Dianne Buswell's dress, the off the shoulder lilac dress grew up on me and it was giving me Madonna 1980s vibes

3. Strictly's Dianne Buswell won Best Female Personality

Although I initially thought I wasn't a fan of Dianne Buswell's dress, the off the shoulder lilac dress grew up on me and it was giving me Madonna 1980s vibes | getty

I was not a fan of Love Island's Tiffany Leighton's very low cut blue dress she chose, it was tacky and far from chic

4. Love Island's Tiffany Leighton

I was not a fan of Love Island's Tiffany Leighton's very low cut blue dress she chose, it was tacky and far from chic | getty

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Strictly Come DancingCelebritiesMadonnaLove Island

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.