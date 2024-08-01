On one of the hottest nights of the year, stars gathered for the National Reality TV Awards in London. Amongst the celebrities who were in attendance were Strictly Come Dancing’s Michelle Tsiakkas and Dianne Buswell who took home the award for Best Female Personality

Despite the ongoing scandal currently surrounding BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, Michelle and Dianne were all smiles and were amongst the best dressed on the night. I adored Michelle’s yellow dress that she accessorised with white strappy shoes, yellow is very much the colour of the moment.

Although I initially wasn’t a fan of Dianne Buswell off the shoulder lilac dress, it grew on me and was giving me Madonna 1980s vibes. Despite liking Made in Chelsea Ruby Adler’s hair and make up, I felt her black dress was just too low cut and short.

Talking of low cut, the same could be said for Tiffany Leighton’s dress, Tiffany appeared as a bombshell on this year’s Love Island. Unfortunately her choice of outfit just looked tacky and far from stylish.

When it comes to my worst dressed list, Demi Sims does feature. Although I am liking animal prints more and more, I did not like her sheer snake print dress. Take a read of who made my best and worst dressed list at the National Reality TV Awards 2024.

1 . Strictly Come Dancing's Michelle Tsiakkas at the National Reality TV Awards 2024 I was most certainly a fan of Strictly's Michelle Tsiakkas dress. Yellow is most certainly the colour of the moment and she looked chic in a yellow midi backless dress, she opted for hoop earrings and get her hair long and sleek. Love it! | getty Share

2 . The Real Houswives of Cheshire's Lystra Adams I loved Lystra Adams look she chose for the National Reality TV Awards 2024. From her lipstick to her sunglasses to her bangles and jewel encrusted black dress, everything worked! | getty Share

3 . Strictly's Dianne Buswell won Best Female Personality Although I initially thought I wasn't a fan of Dianne Buswell's dress, the off the shoulder lilac dress grew up on me and it was giving me Madonna 1980s vibes | getty Share