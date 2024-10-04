Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You won’t believe where these quiet luxury fashion items are from.

Quiet luxury is the biggest buzzword in the fashion industry right now. It’s all about looking like you are wearing quality designer clothes without garish logos blazoned all over you. Thanks to celebrity A-Listers such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofie Richie Grainge and Hailey Bieber the quiet luxury trend isn't going anywhere.

Hollywood stars can afford to shop quiet luxury brands like The Row, Celine and Max Mara but shopping in those stores is a bit out of our budget. The good news is you I have found quiet luxury style items from these very unexpected brands.

Very, SilkFred and PrettyLittleThing have jumped on the bandwagon and the collections are incredible. Here are my absolute favourite quiet luxury items from each brand that you can add to your wardrobe without having to splurge.

Very

Puff Sleeve Tie Detail Top Co-ord £22- Every single fashion editor on Instagram is wearing a version of this £185 Ganni leopard print top. Remember Leopard print is a neutral and can be styled in several different ways.

Longline Waistcoat 3 Piece Co-Ord - Grey £30- Tailored outfits are all the range right now and not just for the office. The great three piece set from Very is a softer colour to wear than black and will look good on everyone no matter what your skin colour or body shape,

Single Breasted Blazer 3 Piece Co-Ord - Grey £50 and Ultra Wide Leg Trouser 3 Piece Co-Ord - Grey £30 - What I love most about a suit is that you can wear it altogether or break the pieces up and wear with other items from your wardrobe like jeans or a skirt.

Kitten Heel Straight Leg Knee Boot - Black £48 - A stunning pair of black boots will make any outfit look chic and these kitten heels are great if you want to ooze luxury and still be able to walk in heels.

SilkFred

Black Satin Slip Skirt £69- A black satin skirt is another must have item for the quiet luxury style but also a staple in the capsule wardrobe. I love pairing mine with a gorgeous Cream High Neck Stripe Oversized Jumper £36 to look stylish and warm. SilkFred have a stunning range of cosy Oversized Jumpers for the Autumn/Winter season.

Short Sleeve Midi Dress In Black And Beige £46 - This has to be one of my favourite pieces from the brand. The dress gives a quiet luxury style without trying too hard. It can be worn to the office or drinks with the girls. Wear it with boots in the winter and sandals in the summer, the perfect versatile dress for all year round. It also comes in navy blue and beige.

Black Leather Look Pu Leggings £22- Don’t underestimate the power of a PU legging. Leather look leggings always look effortlessly stylish. I wear mine with a basic black top a good pair of riding boots like the Luna Long Knee High Stretch Winter Long Boots In Black £39.99 and a trench coat to complete the look.

PrettyLittleThing

Stone Woven Extreme Oversized Shoulder Pad Pocket Blazer £48.00- The shoulder pad is the ultimate power suit staple. This cream blazer is gorgeous and the oversized style gives a and edgier look. It can be paired with the matching Stone Woven Pleat Detail Wide Leg Trousers £31.00 or wear with a dress and drape over shoulders.

As you can see the quiet luxury trend is all about neutral colours like blacks, grey, and beige. These colours look understated but scream quality. Don't be afraid to wear the colours from head to toe. The Beige Ribbed Asymmetric Button Detail Vest Top £15.00 and Beige Ribbed Maxi Skirt £15.00co-ord set will have heads turning for all the right reasons.

