The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler has become one of the most sought after water bottles in the world after going viral on TikTok.

Not to sound like I’m over 100 years old but back when I was a teenager carrying around a bottle of water was seen as a faux pas - none of the cool girls would be caught dead carrying a water bottle. However, teenagers in 2024 are walking around with the latest must-have water bottle that took over TikTok.

The Stanley Quencher is the ‘It’ water bottle of the moment. The brand first launched in 1913 and became famous for its vacuum insulated bottles that help keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot. The bottle was marketed towards men who were into outdoor activities. But then came the TikTok influencers and the ‘That Girl’ trend.

The water bottle went viral and has over 89 million posts about the Stanley Quencher on TikTok. The Stanley Quencher underwent a bit of a rebrand after skin influencers branded the cup as the ‘holy grail’ in water bottles that will help keep you and your skin hydrated all day. The cup which perfectly fits into your car cup-holder, has a straw and handle also looks super cute for pics on the gram (that’s Gen Z talk for Instagram) and videos on TikTok.

The ‘That Girl’ trend is based on a lifestyle that encourages women to prioritise wellness, productivity, beauty, mindfulness and of course hydrated body and skin. To be That Girl you absolutely must have a Stanley Quencher.

Thanks to Skin-flunecers and That Girl trend, according to CNBC they estimated that Stanley made over $750m last year, compared with an average of $70m the year before 2020.

I tried the Stanley Quencher here's what I really think

I can honestly say when I saw the price of a Stanley Quencher I scoffed “£45 for a water bottle”. Friends agreed but their teenage daughters were adding it to their wishlist like it was the must have item of the year so I caved.

I got the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler which holds 1.2 litres of water and from the moment it arrived I was hooked. Yes, I have turned into That Girl who walks around carrying my beloved Stanley Quencher - takes pictures of it like a proud mother for the gram and works out in the mornings. Even better, I made all my friends super jealous so they have all now treated themselves too.

Joking aside the Stanley Quencher is actually a really good product. It really has made me drink a lot more water throughout the day because it has a straw and the water stays colder for longer. I am well and truly a fan and will be buying more in all the pretty colours - the Rose Quartz and currently sold out Peony colours are next on my list.

I’ll also be purchasing many of the cup accessories such as the phone/wallet case and the snack ring and the special circle ice cube tray because I have now become That Girl.

What are the new limited edition Stanley Quencher colours available?

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler has just launched three new colours to add to your collection. The limited edition colours come in Tropical Teal, Chilli and Golden Rod and are now available to shop on the website.

