Catherine, Princess of Wales is currently resting and recovering from abdominal surgery but that hasn’t stopped Taylor Swift looking to the princess for style inspiration. It was only a few weeks ago that the Princess of Pop (sorry not you Britney) attended the Grammy Awards wearing a white Schiaparelli gown with black opera style gloves. We knew instantly we had seen that exact same look on Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs a year before.

But that’s not the only time Taylor Swift has worn an outfit similar to the Princess of Wales. There have been quite a few over the years so it could be that Swift is taking style inspiration from the Royal and we can prove it.

The Princess of Wales was seen wearing this timeless Max & Co camel coat in Slough in 2023. A year later Taylor Swift was seen stepping out in New York wearing a camel coat by Stella McCartney.

Kate loves the designer Jenny Packman and has worn dresses by the designer since as early as 2012. But did you spot that in Taylor’s music video for Blank Space from the 1989 album that was released in 2014, she wears a sheer jewelled dress by none other than Jenny Packman.

We all know that Kate Middleton loves a tailored suit. The Princess has been wearing stylish tailored suits to formal occasions for many years. In 2022 Kate wore a stunning white suit to the Commonwealth Games and Taylor Swift was seen wearing a similar outfit when she arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2012.

Who wore it better, Taylor Swift or Catherine, Princess of Wales? (Getty)

And Taylor wore stunning gold-sequin dress on the Grammy's red carpet in 2012. This was allmost a decade before Kate was seen wearing the gold dress to the No Time To Die Movie premiere in 2021.

