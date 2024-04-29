Although there were of course some impeccably dressed celebrities at the Daily Front Fashion Awards, there were plenty of worst dressed stars too. Unfortunately, leading the way were Doja Cat and Lisa Rinna at the awards ceremony which took place in Los Angeles.

Lisa Rinna, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star,opted for a dress covered with black ribbons tied into bows, and it was not a good look. I am most certainly normally a huge fan of bows, but there is a thing (even for me) of bow overload and this was certainly the case when it came to her outfit.

Doja Cat, who recently warned fans not to bring children to her risque concerts, opted for what can only be described as a scantily clad lingerie style outfit. She opted for ripped pantyhose and ivory bra and underwear that she wore underneath a fur coat.

Carrying a glass of red wine, Doja Cat was carrying a suitcase as a prop and opted for black-rimmed glasses, bizarre mules and a large cross pendant as well as a beaded look. It was most certainly eye-catching but for all the wrong reasons.

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner arrived on the red carpet with her hairstylist Adir Abergel, she presented him with the award for hairstylist of the year. Whilst I am sure he is incredibly talented, I think perhaps he might need the help of a fashion stylist?

He opted for a flamboyant black trouser suit with exaggerated shoulder pads and accessorised it with platform boots. In 2022, Jennifer Garner told People magazine that "Adir's gotten me through some of the worst days — just messy days. It doesn’t even have to be something huge, but it's still a hard day for me."

Unfortunately for Lisa Rinna, she wasn’t the only member of her family that is on my worst dressed list. Yes I know, her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin is Daily Front Row’s model of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to like her outfit. She chose a long sleeved white sheer dress with a bodysuit underneath. I am so tired of seeing bodysuits and underwear under sheer dresses, they don’t represent style (in my opinion).

Another ‘star’ on my worst dressed list is TV personality Paige DeSorbo who was reportedly wearing a SIRAPOP top and skirt. The less said about this outfit, the better. Actress Marta Pozzan’s outfit also failed to impress me, the bra over the cropped T-shirt with black skirt ensemble was very strange indeed…

1 . Doja Cat certainly attracted attention at the Daily Front Fashon Awards With a fur coat over a lingerie style outfit plus a suitcase as a prop with a glass of red wine, Doja Cat's outfit did unfortunately fail to hit the fashion mark Photo: getty

2 . Adir Abergel won Hair Stylist of the year at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards Although hair stylist Adir Abergel won an award, his outfit unfortunately didn't! Photo: getty

3 . Lisa Rinna's bow look did not work at all! Lisa Rinna, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star,opted for a dress covered with black ribbons tied into bows, and it was not a good look Photo: getty

4 . (L-R) Lisa Rinna, Henry Eikenberry, Amelia Gray, Harry Hamlin and Delilah Belle arrive to the Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2024 at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on April 28, 2024 (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) It was most certainly a family affair for Lisa Rinna as she was joined by two of her daughters and husband. However, Lisa and Amelia Gray's outfits (in my opinion) were far from chic Photo: getty