Aldi crowns Scotland’s biggest beer lover after nationwide search

Aldi Scotland has crowned the winner of its hunt to find the country’s biggest beer lover, with an East Kilbride local who built his very own pub taking the top prize.

Aldi Scotland’s competition was launched this year to celebrate one of its busiest sales periods for craft beers, with the retailer featuring a range of Scottish microbreweries, including Williams Bros, Fierce Beer and Loch Lomond Brewery.

The winning landlord and self-confessed beer lover is Iain Mason, 55. Living miles from the nearest watering hole, Iain decided to convert part of his garage into a cosy bar in 2023. Built single-handedly over four months, almost everything inside the pub – named Stoaters – was sourced for free or under £10 thanks to Facebook Marketplace, Freecycle and local skips.

Stoaters, which spans 13m², impressed the judges with its authentic pub façade, rich interior detailing and thoughtful craftsmanship, which echoes the charm of a traditional Scottish pub. Iain’s use of recycled materials was also highly praised.

Iain said: “I’m not a handyman by any means, so there was plenty of trial and error when building Stoaters, but I got there eventually. Low lighting and dark varnish hides a lot!”

Opened in secret on Christmas Day 2023 to an astonished crowd of ten (not even his wife had seen it), Stoaters has since become a hub for Iain’s friends and family, hosting karaoke nights, sporting events and even Hogmanay celebrations. Guests must follow two house rules: bring a foreign banknote or business card to pin to the ceiling and take a turn behind the bar.

Stoaters now stocks a wide range of beers, with lots of guest ales regularly on draught, including Iain’s favourites from Fierce Beer and Loch Lomond, both stocked at Aldi. And, in recognition of his love and enthusiasm for beer, Iain has won a 12-month supply of Aldi Scotland’s craft beer range, adding to his already impressive collection.

Iain will be choosing from a range of crisp lagers, pilsners and fruity IPAs, including Innis & Gunn’s Tequila Cask (£2.49, 660ml, 5.1% ABV), Loch Lomond Brewery’s Bonnie & Clyde (£1.89, 440ml, 4.5% ABV) and Fierce Beer’s Cerveza (£4.99, 4 x 330ml, 4% ABV) which are all available at Aldi’s 109 Scottish stores.

Iain continued: “I’m chuffed to have been named Scotland’s biggest beer lover and to win such a generous prize from Aldi. I built Stoaters to enjoy a pint with friends and family without the long trek to the nearest pub. It’s been a real labour of love and I’m very happy that the judges saw the efforts that went into every detail.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “We’d like to raise a glass to Iain on being crowned the nation’s biggest beer lover – a well-deserved title for someone so clearly passionate about great brews.

“We share that same passion at Aldi Scotland and are proud to support so many of Scotland’s microbreweries by bringing their craft creations to shelves across the country. From bold new IPAs to time-honoured traditional ales, we’re committed to showcasing the very best of Scotland’s brewing talent for enthusiasts like Iain and for beer lovers everywhere.”