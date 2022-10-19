The supermarket said the opening of the new stores before Christmas will be a “landmark moment”

Asda has announced plans to open its first standalone convenience stores before Christmas under a new ‘Asda Express’ brand.

The new ‘Express’ stores will stock around 3,000 products, including fresh, ambient and chilled groceries, plus lines from its premium Extra Special range, as well as beers, wines and spirits. Other products will notice include hot and cold “food for now” options from Asda and partner brands, including Leon.

“Food for later” choices will be available as well, such as ready meals and a selection of £10 meal deals for two people.

Asda will open its first two standalone convenience stores before Christmas (Photo: Asda)

The first two stores will open in Sutton Coldfield on 8 November and Tottenham Hale, London, on 6 December, creating 37 new jobs in the local communities they serve. Both stores will also offer ‘toyou’ parcel collection and return services and shortly after opening will offer a rapid delivery service through Uber Eats.

A further 30 sites set to open across the UK next year creating a further 500 new roles as part of a ‘test & learn’ approach to developing its convenience model – a key element of Asda’s strategic vision to become the UK’s second largest supermarket.

Advertisement

The new Asda Express stores are wholly owned and operated by Asda. However, they are separate from the Asda On the Move convenience sites, which are located on garage forecourts owned and operated by EG Group.

They are also separate from the 132 convenience stores that Asda is acquiring from the Co-op Group. This transaction is expected to complete at the end of this month and will then go through the CMA’s competition review process.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “The launch of our first two Asda Express convenience stores is a landmark moment for our great business and a key step on our journey to bring Asda to more customers in more communities right across the UK.

“The stores have been designed to cater for a broad range of customer needs – whether that’s popping in for a pint of milk, grabbing a spot of lunch on the go, or buying the fresh ingredients to cook dinner from scratch.

He added: “We’re confident customers will find everything they need in these stores and enjoy the convenience of having a new type of Asda store on their doorstep.“

Advertisement