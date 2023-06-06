Fans can get a burger for a bargain price, making a saving of £3.99

Burger King fans can get their hands on a Chicken Royale burger for just £1 this week, but the offer will last for one day only.

The offer comes in celebration of the fast food chain’s first ever Chicken Royale Day on Wednesday (7 June), allowing customers to save a whopping £3.99.

Customers will be able to buy a Chicken Royale at the reduced price all day on Wednesday, but must order through the Burger King UK app to get the offer.

The Chicken Royale is one of Burger King’s most popular burgers and is made with 100% chicken breast wrapped in a crisp coating, topped with iceberg lettuce, mayo, and crowned with a toasted sesame seed bun.

Meat-free eaters will also be able to purchase the vegan alternative for £1 on Wednesday too. The Vegan Royale boasts a crispy vegan patty from the Vegetarian Butcher, complete with iceberg lettuce and vegan mayo.

Burger King is giving away Chicken Royales for £1 for one day only. (Photo: Burger King UK)

To celebrate its first ever Chicken Royale day, the fast food chain will also be handing out limited-edition crowns in its restaurants nationwide for those purchasing the burger.

Customers can also make a Burger King order straight to their door and get a Chicken Royale burger for free when they spend over £20 on Uber Eats. This offer is only for a limited time and will last all day on Wednesday only.

For those who might not be able to get their hands on the £1 burger, Burger King has advised customers to download the Burger King App and enjoy “countless great offers” on any day of the week including a large Chicken Royale meal for £5.99, saving £3.50.

Research by Omnibus between 25 and 28 April this year, amongst a nationally representative sample of 2,000 adults, found that people were twice as likely to know a Chicken Royale when they saw one than any other chicken burger due to its signature-shaped bun.

More than 26% of people surveyed could spot it in a line-up of burgers, including counterparts from the golden arches and the Colonel.

It comes after Burger King launched the XL BBQ Double Stacker burger which is made up of “two juicy, flame-grilled 100% British and Irish beef burgers”.