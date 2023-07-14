The king is facing a revolution, and it's no wonder when he's dreaming up abominations like the Real Cheese Burger.

The fast food giant stunned the world earlier this week by unveiling a meatless burger - which is instead filled by 20 slices of American cheese. However, the burger is only available in Thailand, and if the company has any common sense it won't be coming to the UK anytime soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One social media user described it as a "lactose intolerant's nightmare" but thankfully I can eat ice cream by the bucketload without a shred of remorse... and so volunteered to be the reporter who tries this out.

Since the burger is only available 7,000 miles away, I decided to recreate it at home, purchasing 20 slices of cheese and a bread roll - with a dash of ketchup, just like they do it in store.

At first glance, it looked intimidating. The promotional image Burger King sent out shows something roughly half the size of what I concocted, which indicated that I was way in over my head.

But I'll try anything once (within reason) and so decided to just tuck in. Immediately, I knew I had made a terrible mistake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first indication that I had totally messed up was that my jaw was in agony - just fitting the burger into my mouth was an almost impossible task. I tasted bread, then a drop of ketchup... and then cheese. All of the cheese. Nothing but cheese.

The individual slices had become one giant, solid block of processed gunk. It stuck to my teeth, my tongue, the roof of my mouth and the back of my throat. I have written this article an hour later, and I can still feel and taste the cheese.

It was overwhelming - and it was physically sickening. I could barely chew through the burger, and felt immediately ill. I've done a lot of food challenges in the past, and have always managed to keep the food down. Today was the closest I've come to losing that streak.

In the aftermath, I have drunk a litre of water, gargled lemonade, brushed my teeth, tried using mouthwash and still, the only thing in my mouth is cheese.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I regret my decisions, and am confident in my belief that whoever dreamed up this monstrosity should really be staring down a custodial sentence. Or at the very least, a career miles away from a kitchen.