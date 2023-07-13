Burger King has launched The Real Cheese Burger in Thailand

Burger King has left fans stunned after unveiling a burger featuring just 20 slices of cheese.

The meatless alternative is available at the fast food giant's restaurants in Thailand. The burger features just a bun and the slices of American cheese.

Social media users were left perplexed following the unveiling of the 'Real Cheese Burger' this week with one user dubbing it the "Lactose Intolerant's Nightmare".

Burger King customers in Thailand have been warned that the burger is only available for a limited time. It costs 109 baht - equivilant of around £2.43 in GBP.

Where is The Real Cheese Burger available?

The unique meatless burger has been launched only in Thailand as of July 2023.

The Real Cheese Burger. Picture: Burgerking.co.th

Can you get it in the UK?

The Real Cheese Burger is not currently available in the UK - in fact it is only available in Thailand, at this time. However if you are desperate to try it, you could assemble your own at home by putting 20 slices of American cheese in a bread bun.

What has the reaction been online?

Social media users have mostly reacted with bemusement following the unveiling of the The Real Cheese Burger. One person wrote: "Basically a grilled cheese on a burger bun."