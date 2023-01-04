The New Year menu will launch across Costa Coffee this month

Costa Coffee is adding 18 new items to its menu in January as it shifts away from festive treats.

The new menu launches in stores from Thursday (5 January) and includes some old favourites as well as some fresh additions.

In the new range, Costa has revealed a chocolate and salted caramel cake, and a chocolate cornflake cake. For anyone doing Veganuary, the coffee giant is also launching a chocolate and caramelised biscuit loaf cake and a vegan rocky road.

It is also launching a granola slice mixed with hazelnuts, dried apricots, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, blueberries and dried cranberries topped with yoghurt. Fans will also be able to enjoy a heart emoji gingerbread biscuit and an ice shortcake biscuit (both vegan).

The drinks menu includes a FuzeTea mellow Mango Superfuzions Tea, complete with mango, chamomile and green tea and a Spiced Apple flavoured tea fused with apple, cinnamon and green tea.

Additionally, from 30 January customers can also order a Fuzetea Citrus Zing tea with lemon, ginger and green tea.

For lunch, there will be a new vegan "me’tball wrap" complete with plant-based meatballs, marinara sauce, peppers and vegan cheese and a cajun spiced chicken pizza wrap, which can be paired with Costa’s new Burts BBQ lentil chips. While for breakfast, the chain is launching a poached egg and bacon brioche.

Costa Coffee also has some new menu items in collaboration with M&S Food, which will be available in select Costa Coffee stores, drive-throughs or via click and collect.

Customers can grab either the M&S Five Berry Granola Yogurt, the M&S Smoked Ham and Coleslaw Sandwich or the new M&S Minestrone with Bacon Soup. Pineapple chunks will also be available.

As for returning items, the coffee chain is relaunching its roast chicken and bacon toastie plus the beanz and cheese toastie.

It will also be bringing back the Rolo chocolate and caramel muffin, the lemon drizzle loaf cake, the carrot and walnut cake and the banana and pecan loaf cake.

Free hot drinks

Costa Coffee will be offering members of its free Costa Club app the chance to be rewarded with a free hot drink of choice when any drink is purchased at a Costa Coffee store, via Click and Collect or at a Costa Express machine on Friday 6 January 2023. Fans will need to be be quick as the reward can only be redeemed from Saturday 7 January to Thursday 12 January 2023.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “This January we want to spoil our customers, giving them the ultimate feel-good start to the year.