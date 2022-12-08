Greggs has opened a new outlet store in the UK this week which sells food at lower prices in a bid to support customers in socially deprived areas.
The new shop opened on Cundy Road in Newham, East London, and brings the total number of Greggs Outlets across the country to 30.
The majority of the stores are located in the North of the UK in the traditional heartland of Greggs, which was founded in Newcastle, and in the Midlands.
The outlets sell fan favourite items, such as sausage rolls and steak bakes, for up to 75% less than what standard Greggs stores charge, offering customers big savings.
Not only is the food cheaper, it is also sustainable as the outlets sell off unsold items that are a day old - but still perfectly safe to eat.
The food is delivered by nearby factories that have made too many batches, as well as from normal Greggs stores if there is leftover stock or some items are misshapen. It is then sold in the outlets for a discounted price.
Additionally, some of the profits of each outlet go to The Greggs Foundation and are given to local community groups.
Greggs chief executive Roisin Currie said: “As a leading food on the go retailer in the UK, it’s important that we do our bit to put an end to food waste and help to tackle poverty, hunger and deprivation across all the communities we operate in.
"We have three channels for giving good food a second chance – we donate it to charities who can make use of it. We offer it to our customers at a discount via the Too Good To Go app and we sell it at a discount through our outlet shops.”
By 2025, Greggs hopes to have another 20 stores, taking the total count to 50 across the UK.
Where are Greggs Outlet stores located?
Listed is every Greggs Outlet store currently open in the UK:
- Newcastle, 403 Westgate Rd
- Leeds, 1 Hollin Pk Pde
- Birmingham, 130 Highgate St
- Kingshurst, 45 The Parade
- Sheldon, 2178 Coventry Rd
- Ward End, 638 Washwood Hth
- Barry, 58 Holton Rd
- Cardiff. 75 Grand Ave
- Redfield, 209 Church St
- South Shields, 4 Frederick
- Howdon, 18 Tynemouth Rd
- Hendon, 62 Villette Rd
- Walker, 265 Welbeck Rd
- Tipton, 162 High St
- Leicester, 237C Uppingham R
- Bradford, 45 Great Horton R
- Preston, U1 London Rd
- Nitshill, 401 Nitshill Rd
- Parkhead, 76 Westmuir St
- Deckham, 300 Old Durham Rd
- Glasgow, 1843 Maryhill Rd
- Glasgow, 126 Maryhill Rd
- Handsworth, U1, 121 Villa R
- Woolston, U4, 33 Victoria R
- Hednesford, 61 Market St
- Southampton, 453 Millbrook
- Canning Town, Hermit Road
- Sheffield, 829 Barnsley Rd
- Glasgow, 19 Saltmarket
- Newham, 5 Cundy Rd
The announcement of more Greggs Outlet’s stores comes after the food chain has recently added seven new items to its festive menu, including cakes and biscuits.
Other items on its Christmas menu include the pigs under blanket baguette, the turkey-free and stuffing baguette and its famous festive bake.
The menu launched across stores on 10 November and is available for a limited period only.