The outlet shops sell food at cheaper prices than normal Greggs stores

Greggs has opened a new outlet store in the UK this week which sells food at lower prices in a bid to support customers in socially deprived areas.

The new shop opened on Cundy Road in Newham, East London, and brings the total number of Greggs Outlets across the country to 30.

The majority of the stores are located in the North of the UK in the traditional heartland of Greggs, which was founded in Newcastle, and in the Midlands.

The outlets sell fan favourite items, such as sausage rolls and steak bakes, for up to 75% less than what standard Greggs stores charge, offering customers big savings.

Not only is the food cheaper, it is also sustainable as the outlets sell off unsold items that are a day old - but still perfectly safe to eat.

The food is delivered by nearby factories that have made too many batches, as well as from normal Greggs stores if there is leftover stock or some items are misshapen. It is then sold in the outlets for a discounted price.

Additionally, some of the profits of each outlet go to The Greggs Foundation and are given to local community groups.

Greggs chief executive Roisin Currie said: “As a leading food on the go retailer in the UK, it’s important that we do our bit to put an end to food waste and help to tackle poverty, hunger and deprivation across all the communities we operate in.

"We have three channels for giving good food a second chance – we donate it to charities who can make use of it. We offer it to our customers at a discount via the Too Good To Go app and we sell it at a discount through our outlet shops.”

By 2025, Greggs hopes to have another 20 stores, taking the total count to 50 across the UK.

Where are Greggs Outlet stores located?

Listed is every Greggs Outlet store currently open in the UK:

Newcastle, 403 Westgate Rd

Leeds, 1 Hollin Pk Pde

Birmingham, 130 Highgate St

Kingshurst, 45 The Parade

Sheldon, 2178 Coventry Rd

Ward End, 638 Washwood Hth

Barry, 58 Holton Rd

Cardiff. 75 Grand Ave

Redfield, 209 Church St

South Shields, 4 Frederick

Howdon, 18 Tynemouth Rd

Hendon, 62 Villette Rd

Walker, 265 Welbeck Rd

Tipton, 162 High St

Leicester, 237C Uppingham R

Bradford, 45 Great Horton R

Preston, U1 London Rd

Nitshill, 401 Nitshill Rd

Parkhead, 76 Westmuir St

Deckham, 300 Old Durham Rd

Glasgow, 1843 Maryhill Rd

Glasgow, 126 Maryhill Rd

Handsworth, U1, 121 Villa R

Woolston, U4, 33 Victoria R

Hednesford, 61 Market St

Southampton, 453 Millbrook

Canning Town, Hermit Road

Sheffield, 829 Barnsley Rd

Glasgow, 19 Saltmarket

Newham, 5 Cundy Rd

The announcement of more Greggs Outlet’s stores comes after the food chain has recently added seven new items to its festive menu, including cakes and biscuits.

Other items on its Christmas menu include the pigs under blanket baguette, the turkey-free and stuffing baguette and its famous festive bake.