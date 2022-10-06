Greggs has announced on social media some stores will open its branches late at night

Greggs has announced it is opening some if its UK branches late at night and also will be offering a dinner menu.

The bakery chain confirmed the news on social media, stating that its new evening items will be up for grabs at selected ‘late night’ Greggs stores from 4pm.

Greggs has more than 2,200 outlets across the UK and still plans to add hundreds more.

Which stores will be open late?

Select Greggs stores across Britain will be open until 8:30 pm, with certain branches closing at 11 pm. The ‘late night’ stores include:

Glasgow

Aberdeen

Dundee

Birmingham

Manchester

Leeds

York

Cardiff

Swansea

Customers can check if their nearest branch is open late using Gregg’s online store locater.

What is on the dinner menu?

Gregss’ new dinner menu includes customisable pizzas that come with a choice of three toppings, including Chargrill Chicken, Mexican Chicken, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Jalapenos and Mixed Peppers, on top of a focaccia base. Customers can pick up any pizza and drink for £2.20 past 4pm.

A selection of meal deal bundles and a range of sides are also available, including Southern Fried Potato Wedges, Spicy BBQ Chicken Bites, Southern Fried Chicken Goujons or Vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Goujons.

A pizza meal deal bundle includes a boxed pizza, sharing wedges and a hot sweet.

In addition, existing flakey favourites such as bakes, sausage rolls and toasties are also still on the menu.