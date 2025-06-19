Domino’s creates a hive of excitement as customers buzz for new hot honey

The new summer launch includes Double Choc Caramel Cookies

Hold onto your beehives! Domino's is diving headfirst into the honey jar to bring one of the UK’s hottest trends to the colony with the launch of a limited-edition pizza: The Ultimate Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza and Hot Honey Drizzle.

The sweet and spicy flavour combination has landed on Domino’s menu just in time for summer, available to pizza lovers across the UK from Monday 23rd June.

Domino’s customers have swarmed social media like bees to a flower, with comments including: “HOT HONEYY 😂 YAY GENIUS”, “Hot honey pepperoni pizza 😍” and “Hot honey? Oh yeeees”.

Louise Pilkington, Domino's Director of Innovation (and honorary Queen Bee), said: "We've blended sweet, pure honey and fiery chilli flakes to create a drizzle that’s so delicious; it might just become the talk of the hive.

"In addition to tasting The Ultimate Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza, customers will be able to add Hot Honey Drizzle to their Create Your Own pizza creations. It’s been so exciting to bring one of my favourite ingredients to the Domino’s menu!”

The Hot Honey Drizzle is the perfect mix of sweet honey infused with crushed red chillies and can be added as a topping to any pizza on the Domino’s menu.

Meanwhile, The Ultimate Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza will see the hot honey drizzled over Domino’s pepperoni pizza, made with signature fresh dough, vine-ripened tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of 100% mozzarella cheese.

Hot honey lovers will need to act fast, as the golden opportunity is only sticking around for four weeks.

For those with an extra sweet tooth, Double Choc Caramel Cookies – four double chocolate cookies with an indulgent, melt in the middle caramel center – have also made a return to the Domino’s menu.

The Ultimate Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza and Hot Honey Drizzle are available to order online, through the Domino’s app and in Domino’s stores across the nation from Monday 23rd June 2025.

In addition, Domino’s Price Slice continues with pizzas available from £10 for a small, £12 for a medium and £14 for a large.