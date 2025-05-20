A snack food is being recalled as it may contain E. coli.

Grape Tree is recalling one line of its raw unsalted macadamia nuts because the Shiga toxin-producing E. coli has been found in a batch.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli organisms can cause include severe diarrhoea - including bloody diarrhoea - abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.

The affected products are Grape Tree Raw Unsalted Macadamia nuts in a 250g packet, with the batch code G41 5 101 250610 and a best-before date of July 11, 2026.

The Food Standards Agency has issued the recall and said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Customers returning the nuts do not need to have a receipt to get a refund.

Grape tree is a health food chain with branches across the UK, and this recall covers England, Scotland and Wales. For more information email [email protected]