Nuts recall E. coli: Grape Tree issues warning about macadamia nuts - may cause diarrhoea
Grape Tree is recalling one line of its raw unsalted macadamia nuts because the Shiga toxin-producing E. coli has been found in a batch.
Shiga toxin-producing E. coli organisms can cause include severe diarrhoea - including bloody diarrhoea - abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.
The affected products are Grape Tree Raw Unsalted Macadamia nuts in a 250g packet, with the batch code G41 5 101 250610 and a best-before date of July 11, 2026.
The Food Standards Agency has issued the recall and said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”
Customers returning the nuts do not need to have a receipt to get a refund.
Grape tree is a health food chain with branches across the UK, and this recall covers England, Scotland and Wales. For more information email [email protected]