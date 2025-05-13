A supermarket has issued an alert after a deadly bacteria was found in several chicken products.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spar has issued the warning about three types of cooked chicken packets after listeria was found in them. They are only sold in Northern Irish branches of the chain.

Listeria is a bacteria which can cause flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea - but for people with weakened immune systems it can be more serious and lead to meningitis. It can be particularly dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women or young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The packets that have been recalled, which all have a batch code 5126 and a use by date of May 21

Spar Enjoy Local Cooked Chicken Pieces, 150g,

Spar Enjoy Local Cooked Chicken Slices, 150g

Spar Enjoy Local Cooked Chicken Fillets, 300g

The Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the above products, do not eat them. Instead, return the products to where they were bought for a full refund.”

A spokesperson for Spar said: “This recall issue affects three specific ‘Enjoy Local Cooked Chicken’ lines which are only stocked by the Henderson Group in Spar Northern Ireland.

“The supplier and Hendersons have worked directly with the Food Standards Agency and the affected stores in NI to initiate the product recall as quickly as possible. No Spar UK stores in England, Scotland or Wales are affected by this recall or any other Spar products beyond those identified in the FSA announcement. “

More information is available from Spar customer services on 028 9034 2733.