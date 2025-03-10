Shoppers visiting their local Premier stores have reportedly spotted the coveted new bar.

Fans of both Cadbury Dairy Milk and Biscoff have been eagerly waiting for the launch of Cadbury Dairy Milk Lotus Biscoff and it would appear that some have managed to get hold of the new bar. The Sun reported that “Now, eagle-eyed shoppers visiting their local Premier Stores have been lucky enough to spot the coveted chocolate bar gracing the shelves. It comes ahead of its eagerly awaited roll out in Tesco supermarkets nationwide.”

Food Finds UK Official Facebook page has shared a photograph of the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Lotus Biscoff bar and fans have shared their thoughts on it, one wrote: “That looks delish,” whilst another wrote: “I need this xx”

Three days ago, Cadbury shared a video of the new bar on their Instagram page and wrote: “Are you ready? Because it’s coming soon… 👀 #CadburyBiscoff” Following their post, one fan wrote:”This has to be the best collab ever and I'm so excited 😍,” whilst another wrote: “I just screamed. MY TWO FAVS TOGETHER???🤤.”

It was first revealed last summer that Cadbury was teaming up with Biscoff and Charlotte Parkes, senior brand manager at Cadbury UK, said: "The hype is real. While we’re keeping quiet for the time being, there’s going to be another reason to look forward to spring, very soon."

Now, NationalWorld reached out to Cadbury to find out the exact date when the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Lotus Biscoff will be available, but as yet, we haven’t heard back from them yet. However, the new bar should be available nationwide imminently.

Those of you may remember that Cadbury teamed up with Oreo in 2012. That bar combined Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate with pieces of the chocolate biscuit and back in 2014, Cadbury launched a chocolate bar with Ritz crackers.

The question is, what will be the next collaboration?