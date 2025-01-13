'Fat' Monday - how to eat healthily and lose weight on the UK’s Day of Diet Defeat

Munchy Seeds Stew

As we enter the new year full of hope and ambition, Brits across the country take on new challenges vowing to make a long-lasting change. 45% of people in the UK set eating healthier as their number 1 goal[1] but research suggests that will-power withers by day 13, and most succumb to old habits and sweet treats. In fact, this day of diet defeat has led to leading snack brand, Munchy Seeds, naming a new national day: Fat Monday – the day that diets officially crumble.

From restrictive juice cleanses to "no-carb" fads, the sudden surge of quick-fix diets are only setting us up for failure. Research suggests the average Brit only manages to sustain their diet for 12 days as unrealistic plans make it impossible to manage.

Adding to the “joys” of January, following Divorce Day (6th January) and Blue Monday (20th January), Fat Monday highlights unattainable diets and the growing frustration with the ‘all-or-nothing’ mentality. Brits may start the year full of hope, but improving our health requires a positive lifestyle change which is attainable and enjoyable throughout the year.

"We know from existing research that restrictive diets often leave people feeling deprived and disheartened," said Sara Pearson, co-owner of Munchy Seeds. "Instead of pushing unrealistic, ‘cold turkey’ diets, at Munchy Seeds we believe in a healthier, more balanced approach — one that focuses on achievable, sustainable changes to people’s everyday lifestyles.”

Munchy Seeds, the UK’s leading toasted, roasted and natural seed brand, is working with leading specialist Dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine to encourage Brits to scrap demanding diets and instead focus on nutrition and overall health, providing small lifestyle changes that everyone can stick to. Munchy Seeds provides a variety of seed mixes, including pumpkin, sunflower, sesame, chia, and linseeds, available in different flavours and roasting styles. These products are designed to be versatile, suitable for snacking, sprinkling on meals, or incorporating into cooking. Packed full of vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and antioxidants, incorporating seeds into our daily meals is an easy and natural way to improve nutrition, boost energy levels, and prevent chronic diseases. And they taste delicious!

Nichola Ludlam-Raine, UK specialist dietitian @nicsnutrition and author of How Not to Eat Ultra-Processed, shares her top tips for realistic and achievable changes diets this year:

Ask yourself, what you need to add to your diet, rather than take away. Start by adding nuts and seeds of all kinds to your diet - They’re rich in healthy fats, micronutrients, and fibre, and can help you hit the goal of 30 different plant-based foods a week. Sprinkle them on porridge, salads, soups, or yoghurts, or enjoy them as a snack with a piece of fruit.

Focus on balance, not restriction - Avoid fad diets that cut out entire food groups. Instead, aim for variety - fill your plate with a mix of lean proteins (a palm size, approx.), whole grains (a fist-sized serving, approx.), and colourful fruits and vegetables (two handfuls approx.).

Don’t fear healthy fats - As well as nuts and seeds, incorporate foods like avocados, olive oil, and oily fish into your meals across the week. These fats are heart-healthy and help keep you full, making it easier to stick to a balanced diet.

Make small, sustainable changes - Start with achievable goals, like drinking more water (hydrate before you caffeinate on a morning for example!), swapping sugary snacks for healthier options (such as snack bars based on wholefoods as opposed to sugar), or adding one extra portion of vegetables to your meals each day.

Improving your diet isn’t about perfection—it’s about finding a routine that works for you and your lifestyle. Ditch the fad diets and focus on simple, nourishing habits that last!