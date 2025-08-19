Prawn Risotto

This National Rice Week (8th-15th September), discover how delicious, versatile and convenient rice can be, with these simple tips that will have you enjoying a tasty risotto in no time! With 88% of UK households buying rice, it’s clear that as a nation we already can’t get enough, but this National Rice Week is the perfect time to take a fresh look at rice – discovering the different types, benefits and delicious possibilities this kitchen essential can offer.

The Rice Association has shared its top five tips for creating the perfect risotto.

From adding a drop of wine vinegar, to using hot (not cold!) stock, to frying the rice in butter or olive oil first, here's 5 simple ways to create a risotto that the whole family can enjoy:

Start with a sizzle: Always fry the rice in butter or olive oil, it makes a real difference. This step helps the grains absorb the flavours and maintain their bite-shape when cooked.

Creamy Carnaroli pesto risotto with peas & crispy cheddar crumb - inspirational dish

Use good, hot stock: Quality stock will deepen the flavour, and it must be hot. Adding cold stock can damage the rice kernels.

Add stock smartly: You don’t need to add the continuously. It's fine to add most of it early on, just be sure to add it gradually in the final 4–5 minutes to avoid overcooking.

Finish with parmesan and more stock: Stir in parmesan near the end, then add one final bit of stock to make it extra creamy without needing more cheese.

Balance the richness: Just before serving, try a drop of wine vinegar or lemon juice. The acidity reduces the taste of fat in your mouth.

Naturally versatile and convenient, rice - whether short, medium or long grain - is the perfect ingredient for all kinds of dishes, at any time of day. It’s also packed with nutritional benefits, making it a true kitchen essential.

Rice is more than just a versatile ingredient; it’s packed with goodness to fuel your body. It's a natural energy of boost (thanks to being a fantastic source of complex carbs) and provides long-lasting energy, as well as being packed with essential vitamins and minerals - rice contains vitamin E to help skin and eyes healthy, while supporting your immune system.

Additionally, it's naturally low in fat, cholesterol and sodium and is gluten free, naturally. Plus, did you know you're fine to reheat rice also? Yes really, as long as your careful...

Simply cool your rice down as quickly as possible and get it in the fridge within an hour, but don’t keep it longer than 24 hours. Reheat it thoroughly until its piping hot all the way through and never reheat it more than once.

Whichever rice you choose (whether short, medium or long grain), remember there are almost endless ways to use it – and what’s more, it’s easy to cook and enjoy perfect rice every time.