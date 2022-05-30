Greene King had initially offered 6p pints but had to abandon the offer due to licensing laws

The Queen is set to mark 70 years on the throne on Thursday (2 June), with days of Platinum Jubilee 2022 celebrations at Buckingham Palace that will continue over the long weekend.

Those venturing beyond their immediate postcode will be able to enjoy extended pub, bar and restaurant opening hours.

But even before this all takes place, pub chain Greene King is set to give away free pints of beer for one day only.

Greene King is kicking off Platinum Jubilee 2022 week with a 6p pint offer (image: Getty Images)

So when can you get hold of your pint, where will they be poured, and how does the offer work?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Greene King give away free pints?

Greene King is kicking off the main Platinum Jubilee week with its free pint offer, which exclusively applies to its Greene King IPA beer.

It had initially announced it would be selling 6p pints, as that was the average price for an average draught beer in 1952.

However, it has had to make the offer even better due to licensing laws stopping pubs from selling pints of beer at that price.

Cheers Ma’am: pints cost an average of 6p in 1952 (image: Getty Images)

You can grab your free pint at any time today (30 May).

However, the offer is only available on Monday and will only be in place while stocks last, so be sure to not leave it too late if you’re planning on getting hold of the offer.

Where can I get a Greene King free pint?

Suffolk-based Greene King is one of the UK’s largest pub operators and brewers.

Founded in Bury St Edmunds in 1799, it owns 2,700 establishments across the country, as well as famous brands including Old Speckled Hen, Belhaven and Loch Fyne.

But not all of these sites will be taking part in the offer, with 6p pints only set to be available to drinkers in England and Wales.

Overall, 408 Greene King Local pubs and Flaming Grills will be taking part.

To find out whether your local will be pulling free pints, visit the Greene King website for a full list of its participating outlets.

How can I get Greene King free pint?

Getting hold of your free pint is not simply a case of queueing up at the bar, catching the eye of the bartender and placing your order.

You’ve got to know a not-so-secret code word to get your hands on one.

This word is ‘1952’, which might be hard to pronounce if you’ve already had a few drinks.

You have to use this code wisely, as you’re only allowed one free pint per person in each Greene King establishment.

The Platinum Jubilee 2022 is set to be a huge event to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne (image: Getty Images)

Explaining the change to its offer, Greene King said: “One of the ideas we had was for a promotion in 400 of our managed pubs where customers could buy one pint each of Greene King IPA for 6p today - the same price it was in 1952.

"We thought this was a great way to celebrate this remarkable occasion and we've been thrilled at the response from customers.

"However, we have some good news for everyone, which is that we will now be giving the Jubilee first pint of Greene King IPA away free of charge today, as we now understand it's not permissible under the licensing act to charge the 6p.