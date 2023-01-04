Greggs has unveiled four new vegan items on its menu in honour of Veganuary.
The fast food chain is selling the new additions in stores nationwide this month, adding to its existing range of vegan-friendly items.
The four items will be available for a limited time only and include a Vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette, Vegan Chicken-Free Goujons, the Warm Winter Vegetable Soup, and the Vegan Chicken-Free Cajun Roll.
The new baguette and goujons are already available to buy in stores, the soup will be available from Thursday 5 January and the cajun roll will join the menu from Saturday 7 January.
The new products will add to the range of items Greggs already offers to those who are vegan, such as the iconic Vegan Sausage Roll, the Glazed Ring Doughnut, and the Sweet Potato and Onion Bhaji Rice Box.
The on-the-go retailer also offers a variety of vegan breakfast options, including the Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll and Hash Browns.
What is included in Gregg’s vegan menu?
Listed is the full vegan menu available in Greggs stores in January, including the prices and calorie information.
Vegan Cajun Chicken-Free Roll
Price: From £3.05
Calories: 366
The roll is made from Cajun style chicken-free pieces topped with fresh salad leaves and finished with a touch of chipotle chilli sauce and Cajun spiced mayo. It is packed into a white and wholemeal roll.
Warm Winter Vegetable Soup
Price: From £2.40
Calories: 135
The creamy soup can be added with wedges from £1.00 extra or you can add a savoury roll from £2.70.
Vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette
Price: From £3.60
Calories: 570
The baguette includes chicken-free goujons topped with mature Cheddar vegan cheeZe flavour slices, sliced red onion and a generous helping of the food chain’s infamous chipotle chilli sauce.
Vegan Chicken-Free Goujons
Price: From £3.20
Calories per portion: 387
These vegan goujons are made with a meat-free filling and coated in lightly spiced southern fried breadcrumbs.
Southern Fried Potato Wedges
Price: From £1.25
Calories per portion: 278
You can add these potato wedges to any deal from just £1.00
Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll
Price: From £2.20
Calories: 410
This is Greggs’ first vegan-friendly Breakfast Roll. It can be paired with a regular hot drink from £2.60, or you can add hash brown for 50p extra.
Hash Browns
Price: From £1.20
Calories: 151
You can add the hash browns to any regular Breakfast Deal for an extra 50p.
Glazed Ring Doughnut
Price: From 95p
Calories: 215
The Glazed Ring Doughnut has been made vegan friendly and is available as part of the Sweet Deal - any regular hot drink and sweet treat from £2.70.
Tomato Soup
Price: From £2.10
Calories: 195
A blend of tomatoes, served hot. The Tomato Soup can be added with a roll from £2.70 or a bake from £3.10.
Sweet Potato & Bhaji Rice
Price: From £3.15
Calories: 244
The vegan-friendly Sweet Potato Bhaji and Rice bowl includes sweet potato onion bhajis served with cooked long grain rice and a flavourful Indian style chana masala sauce with mixed vegetables, chickpeas, lentils and quinoa. It is served with roasted peppers, spinach leaves and pickled red onions.
Vegan Sausage Roll
Price: From £1.20
Calories: 303
Greggs’ Vegan Sausage Roll is carefully designed to mirror some of the original Sausage Roll’s classic features, including around 96 layers of deliciously light puff pastry.