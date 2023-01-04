The new vegan-friendly food options include a southern fried chicken-free baguette and chicken-free goujons

Greggs has unveiled four new vegan items on its menu in honour of Veganuary.

The fast food chain is selling the new additions in stores nationwide this month, adding to its existing range of vegan-friendly items.

The four items will be available for a limited time only and include a Vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette, Vegan Chicken-Free Goujons, the Warm Winter Vegetable Soup, and the Vegan Chicken-Free Cajun Roll.

The new baguette and goujons are already available to buy in stores, the soup will be available from Thursday 5 January and the cajun roll will join the menu from Saturday 7 January.

The new products will add to the range of items Greggs already offers to those who are vegan, such as the iconic Vegan Sausage Roll, the Glazed Ring Doughnut, and the Sweet Potato and Onion Bhaji Rice Box.

The on-the-go retailer also offers a variety of vegan breakfast options, including the Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll and Hash Browns.

What is included in Gregg’s vegan menu?

Listed is the full vegan menu available in Greggs stores in January, including the prices and calorie information.

Vegan Cajun Chicken-Free Roll

Price: From £3.05

Calories: 366

The roll is made from Cajun style chicken-free pieces topped with fresh salad leaves and finished with a touch of chipotle chilli sauce and Cajun spiced mayo. It is packed into a white and wholemeal roll.

Warm Winter Vegetable Soup

Price: From £2.40

Calories: 135

The creamy soup can be added with wedges from £1.00 extra or you can add a savoury roll from £2.70.

Vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette

Price: From £3.60

Calories: 570

The baguette includes chicken-free goujons topped with mature Cheddar vegan cheeZe flavour slices, sliced red onion and a generous helping of the food chain’s infamous chipotle chilli sauce.

Vegan Chicken-Free Goujons

Price: From £3.20

Calories per portion: 387

These vegan goujons are made with a meat-free filling and coated in lightly spiced southern fried breadcrumbs.

Southern Fried Potato Wedges

Price: From £1.25

Calories per portion: 278

You can add these potato wedges to any deal from just £1.00

Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll

Price: From £2.20

Calories: 410

This is Greggs’ first vegan-friendly Breakfast Roll. It can be paired with a regular hot drink from £2.60, or you can add hash brown for 50p extra.

Hash Browns

Price: From £1.20

Calories: 151

You can add the hash browns to any regular Breakfast Deal for an extra 50p.

Glazed Ring Doughnut

Price: From 95p

Calories: 215

The Glazed Ring Doughnut has been made vegan friendly and is available as part of the Sweet Deal - any regular hot drink and sweet treat from £2.70.

Tomato Soup

Price: From £2.10

Calories: 195

A blend of tomatoes, served hot. The Tomato Soup can be added with a roll from £2.70 or a bake from £3.10.

Sweet Potato & Bhaji Rice

Price: From £3.15

Calories: 244

The vegan-friendly Sweet Potato Bhaji and Rice bowl includes sweet potato onion bhajis served with cooked long grain rice and a flavourful Indian style chana masala sauce with mixed vegetables, chickpeas, lentils and quinoa. It is served with roasted peppers, spinach leaves and pickled red onions.

Vegan Sausage Roll

Price: From £1.20

Calories: 303