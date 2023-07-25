MrBeast Feastables chocolate bars are on sale in Spar and Asda in the UK

MrBeast chocolate bars are now available in the UK.

The YouTube star's Feastables treats are on sale in Spar and Asda. He is the latest online personality to expand into the snack market - following the launch of KSI and Logan Paul's Prime drinks in Britain last year.

But how much chocolate is in a bar of MrBeast chocolate? Here's all you need to know:

How much sugar is in a bar of MrBeast chocolate?

The sugar content differ for each of the products in the Feastables chocolate range. But MrBeast's website provides the nurtition facts for Deez Nutz and Crunch bars. Both of the bars have over 40g of sugar in a 100g bar and over 12g of sugar in a 30g serving.

MrBeast chocolate in a Spar store

How does sugar compare to other chocolate bars?

In a 100g bar of Dairy Milk there is 56g of sugar - which is about 10g more than MrBeasts bars. Galaxy chocolate is similar with 55g of sugar in a 100g bar.

What are the nutritional values for MrBeast bars?

Deez Nutz

Typical Values Per 100g

Energy - 2458kJ / 588kcal

Fat - 41.2g

Saturated Fat - 25.6g

Carbohydrates - 42.7g

Sugars - 40.2g

Protein - 9.8g

Salt - 0.56g

Typical Values per serving

Energy - 737kJ / 176kcal

Fat - 12.4g

Saturated Fat - 7.7g

Carbohydrates- 12.8g

Sugars - 12.1g

Protein - 3.0g

Salt - 0.17g

Crunch bar

Typical Values Per 100g

Energy - 2444kJ / 582kcal

Fat - 39.4g

Saturated Fat - 25.0g

Carbohydrates - 48.4g

Sugars - 41.3g

Protein - 7.0g

Salt - 0.15g

Typical Values Per Serving

Energy - 733kJ / 175kcal

Fat - 11.8g

Saturated Fat - 7.5g

Carbohydrates - 14.5g

Sugars - 12.4g

Protein - 2.1g