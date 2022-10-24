Lidl’s semi-skimmed and organic fresh milk bottles will soon have clear caps

Lidl is permanently removing the green-coloured milk caps on semi-skimmed and organic fresh milk in a bid to become more environmentally friendly.

The green caps will soon be replaced with clear caps across Lidl stores to improve the recyclability of its products as coloured caps cannot be easily recycled back into food-grade packaging. The move, in partnership with milk supplier Muller, follows a successful four-week trial that took place in September 2022.

The transition to clear caps will roll out across Lidl stores in a phased approach from 31 October and will be available in all stores by 21 November.

Introducing clear caps across the Muller supply chain will enable 60 tonnes per year of recycled High-Density Polythene to be turned back into food-grade packaging, with the new caps to be recycled to create milk bottles - keeping the material within a circular system.

Scott Davey, Senior Buying Director said: “We remain committed to supporting our customers in helping them make more sustainable shopping decisions on a daily basis. Customer feedback during the trial was overwhelmingly positive and we are thrilled to be making this change permanent across Lidl stores.