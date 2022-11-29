McDonald’s has unveiled a new range of merchandise for the festive season

McDonald’s is giving away its new range of Christmas merchandise to customers this winter.

Fans can get their hands on festive jumpers and pyjamas featuring McDonald’s burgers and fries completely free of charge, but for a limited time only.

The prize giveaway is already up and running on the McDonald’s app and on ReindeerReady.co.uk , with a total of 550 sets of 2 x PJs and more than 1,200 pairs of jumpers ready to be won.

The jumpers come in the festive colours of red and green, and feature McDonald’s fries and burgers, as well as golden arches. The design of the pyjamas has yet to be revealed.

To win the set of jumpers, customers need to enter before midnight on 30 November. If you want to get a pair of the PJs, the deadline is until 4 December.

How to enter

To enter the prize draw, you will need to go to ReindeerReady.co.uk and add details such as your name, email address and phone number. You must be over 18 to enter - check out the McDonald’s website for more terms and conditions.

The draws will be followed by other offers in the run-up to the big day - all aligned with the theme of the 2022 McDonald’s Christmas Ad, The Alternative Christmas List.

In the six-week run-up to Christmas day, there is also a catalogue of other activities and giveaways being released once each week on the Alternative Christmas List.