McDonald’s breakfast menu is the start to many people’s days across the UK and has just welcomed a special Christmas 2022 addition

It might not even be December, but Christmas 2022 has already arrived on UK high streets and on our TV screens.

This is certainly true at McDonald’s, which has released its Christmas advert and its festive drinks menu. It has also provided customers with an early Christmas present in the form of a new product.

The fast food chain has added the Mighty McMuffin to its breakfast menu - although you’ll have to be quick as the brand says it will only be available for a short period of time.

It comes after a year in which the McDonald’s breakfast menu has undergone a fair amount of change. The fast food restaurant chain permanently axed its sought after breakfast wraps and bagels at the start of 2022.

McDonald’s also waved goodbye to its coffee stamp rewards scheme as well as its plastic cutlery.

So, if you’re after a McDonald’s breakfast, when can you go and get it - and what is the Mighty McMuffin? Here’s everything you need to know.

McDonald’s has added the Mighty McMuffin to its breakfast menu for Christmas 2022 (image: McDonald’s)

What is the McDonald’s Mighty McMuffin?

McDonald’s has made a big addition to its breakfast menu this Christmas, with the launch of its Mighty McMuffin.

The English muffin baps are brimming with a positively filthy mix of egg, bacon rashers and cheese on top of a sausage patty. This lethal combination can be accompanied with either tomato ketchup or brown sauce and can be bought for £3.99 on its own or £5.99 as part of a meal deal.

The fast food restaurant’s new creation became available on Wednesday (23 November) and will be around until Tuesday 3 January 2023.

What is the McDonald’s breakfast menu?

Away from the Mighty McMuffin - the McDonald’s breakfast menu is typically made up of lighter bites aimed at those who need a quick breakfast on the go.

So, if you’re after a full English or smashed avocado on sourdough toast, it’s unlikely to be for you. The menu contains the breakfast roll - essentially a burger version of a full English that contains cheese, a sausage patty, fried egg, bacon and either ketchup or brown sauce.

There are also McDonald’s famously crispy hash browns, bacon rolls, McMuffins - the chain’s version of an English muffin - and the cheesy bacon flatbread.

The McDonald’s breakfast menu comprises of lighter bites (image: McDonald’s)

If you’re after something sweet to break your fast, you can choose from a selection of porridge pots (in some restaurants), pancakes, or jam on a muffin. McDonald’s offering also includes a ‘breakfast under 400kcal’ menu that includes either its egg and cheese McMuffin or a muffin with jam, alongside a small bag of fruit and a coffee or tea.

For those who like to salivate over their food before going and getting it, you can find out what McDonald’s full breakfast menu offering is by visiting the McDonald’s website.

Why is McDonald’s breakfast separate from its regular menu?

In case you didn’t realise, McDonald’s serves its breakfast menu and nothing else at certain hours of the morning. So you won’t be able to get hold of your Big Mac, McPlant or fries while McDonald’s is churning out its McMuffins.

The restaurant says this is because its breakfast items are “cooked slightly differently and at a different temperature” than its other foodie fare. It also says it does not “have enough space” in its kitchens to cook both menus at the same time.

When are McDonald’s breakfast menu hours?

So, to the key question then - when can you get hold of your McDonald’s breakfast?

If you’re someone who lives in a city where McDonald’s has a 24-hour restaurant, they usually switch over to the breakfast menu from 6am. Restaurants that don’t offer a 24-hour service offer the menu from their opening time - usually between 6am and 7.30am.

Until November 2019, McDonald’s breakfast menu was only available until 10.30am every day. But now, you can buy it up until 11am.