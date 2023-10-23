McDonald's UK offer Happy Meal deal just in time for October half term - but only for a limited time
McDonald's Happy Meal fans can get a great saving on the popular menu item this October half term
McDonald's are offering children and adults alike a half term treat by cutting prices on a favourite item from its menu - the Happy Meal.
For a limited time online, fast food fans across the UK will be able to grab themselves or their loved ones a Happy Meal for the bargain price of £1, down from the usual price of £3.59. That means you can save more a third.
But, if you want to take advantage of this tasty offer, you'll have to be quick as it's only available today (Monday 23 October). You'll be pleased to know that it's easy to get the savings as all you need to do is order a Happy Meal or a single McMuffin via the restaurant chain's app for collection at your local restaurant. When you look up the 'offers' section in the app, you will be able to see the deal.
The tasty deals are subject to availability, however, and there may be heartbreak for some McDonald's fans as the offer isn't available in all UK branches. You can find the full list of restaurants which are not participating below. People also need to be aware that they can only buy one Happy Meal or McMuffin each, and customers also have to be over the age of 18 to claim these savings.
McDonald's branches not participating in the Happy Meal deal
- Croydon
- Birmingham Dale End
- Lincoln
- Ashton-under-Lyne
- Lowestoft
- Tonbridge
- Rugby
- Falkirk
- Praed Street
- Llandudno
- Charlton
- Beccles
- Whitehall
- Livingston
- Eastbourne
- Tunbridge Wells
- Croydon (Centrale)
- Wimbledon Centre Court
- Chelmsford Riverside
- Kings Cross
- Earlswood
- Asda Bournemouth
- Asda Swindon
- Asda Wallington
- Wandsworth
- Asda Slough
- Paddington Train Station
The hugely popular chain is also getting into the spooky spirit this October with a limited edition spooky Squishmallows Happy Meal toy, which are available from now until Tuesday 31 October.
These aren't the only things that will delight UK McDonald's lover at the moment either as the highly anticipated chicken mcNuggets nine pieces meal has landed on the McDonald’s menu. Customers will also be able to tuck into many new additional savoury items, including the McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse and Philly Cheese Stack. There's also four limited edition desserts on the menu this month for those with a sweet tooth; M&M's halloween McFlurry, Twix toffee apple McFlurry, toffee apple pie and toffee apple doughnut.
