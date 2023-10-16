Foodies won’t have to say goodbye to Squishmallows toys when the Halloween editions leave McDonald’s Happy Meal boxes as the fast food chain are launching new autumn ones

People have been going wild for the launch of a new range of Halloween themed Squishmallows toys which are available in McDonald’s Happy Meals in the UK.

Fans of the toys, which are available for a limited time over spooky season at restaurants across the country, have taken to TikTok to share videos of their new toys. One TikToker declared the toys, which are available from now until Tuesday 31 October, to be “adorable” and “soooo cute”. Another TikTok user said they would be making “daily trips” to their local branch to get their hands on as many of the different variations of the toy. Many people also tagged their friends in the video and told them that they had to visit a McDonald’s together so they could each get one.

But, even when Halloween is over the fun won’t end as McDonald’s have just announced that November will signal the arrival of autumn themed Squishmallows plush toys. These will be six brand new toys which will be available in Happy Meal throughout the month. But as always with special edition products, their time in the fast food boxes will be limited.

The new autumn Squishmallows are:

Fifi

Tatiana

Benny

Tristan

Rorty

Xander

Like all Happy Meal toys, you won’t be able to choose which Squishmallows you get in your box and you’ll be given one at random, so you’ll need luck on your side - or possibly plenty of cash to buy multiple meals - if you have your eye on a certain one.

McDonald’s have just announced the launch of six new autumn themed Squishmallows plush toys, which will be available in the UK throughout November. Photo by McDonald's.

Squishmallows first gained success during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 through social media outlets, like TikTok, where Squishmallows collectors would post about their plush toy collections. The TikTok hashtag #Squishmallows has gained over 550 million views.

So, get ready to discover the joy of squishing, collecting, and squad-ing up with this special Squishmallows squad. That’s not all that’s going to be new at McDonald’s in the coming weeks either. After almost four years, McDonald’s beloved character visits are making a comeback to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide as an exciting October half term treat. Starting from today (16 October) McDonald’s is teaming up with Lime Events to bring customers these highly anticipated visits in a third of its UK restaurants.

Look out for Fifi the Fox, Cam the Cat, and Emily the Bat at your nearest restaurant. They will be spreading joy with customers, helping with photos and hosting fun games. Additionally, they will be handing out family packs and panini sticker books for even more enjoyment throughout the October school holiday.

But that's not all as giant Squishmallows plush toys will be popping up in restaurants across the country too, and customers can enter to win the restaurant’s giant toy in each participating restaurant. All customers have to do is donate to Children in Need in store to enter the raffle for a chance to win. Customers can also donate to BBC Children in Need at kiosks or via the McDonald’s app from Wednesday (18 October), with 1,500 points equal to a £1.50 donation. Families can also make a donation to the charity in exchange for a spooky face painting services in select restaurants.