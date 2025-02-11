The restaurants in the UK that have been awarded the prestigious Michelin stars have been announced.

A host of new stars were announced at the 2025 Michelin Guide awards ceremony, hosted by Amanda Stretton in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. It's the first time the event has been held outside of England.

The announcement of the new Michelin Stars celebrated the "best in gastronomy" in the 125th anniversary year of the Michelin Guide. As well as big cheers for chef Tom Barnes as he collected a Michelin Star for his restaurant Skof in Manchester city centre, there was a standing ovation at the end of the night as Lancashire's Moor Hall was announced the only winner of Three Michelin Stars - the highest foodie accolade.

In another first on the night, the first ever vegan restaurant to be awarded a Michelin Star was bestowed on Plates London. In total 22 new One Michelin Star restaurants were awarded, and there were three new Two Michelin Stars awarded.

One star

Oma, Borough Market, London

Mark Poynton at Caistor Hall, Caistor St Edmund, Norwich

Avery, Edinburgh

The Morrison Room, Maynooth, co. Kildare

Wilsons, Bristol

Anglothai, London

Cornus, London

33 The Homend, Ledbury, Herefordshire

Gorse, Cardiff

Starling, Esher, Surrey

Lita, London

Lyla, Edinburgh

64 Goodge Street, London

Marco Colagreco at Raffles, London

Skof, Manchester,

Lignum, Galway

Forge, Middleton Tyas, North Yorkshire

Caractere, London

Row on 5, London

Ballyfin, Ballyfin

Dosa, London

Plates London

Two star

Hide and Fox, Kent

The Ritz Restaurant, London

Humble Chicken, London

Three star

Moor Hall, Lancashire

Green star

Homestead Kitchen, Goathland

Wild Shropshire, Whitchurch

Pythouse Kitchen Garden, Tisbury

Jericho, Plungham

Native, Tenbury Wells

The Mentor Chef Award

Adam Byatt, Trinity Restaurant, London

Young Chef of the Year

Ash Valenzuela-Geerer, Riverine Rabbit, Birmingham