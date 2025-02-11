Michelin Star Awards 2025: All of the UK restaurants that are newly Michelin-starred - see full list of new one, two and three star restaurants
A host of new stars were announced at the 2025 Michelin Guide awards ceremony, hosted by Amanda Stretton in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. It's the first time the event has been held outside of England.
The announcement of the new Michelin Stars celebrated the "best in gastronomy" in the 125th anniversary year of the Michelin Guide. As well as big cheers for chef Tom Barnes as he collected a Michelin Star for his restaurant Skof in Manchester city centre, there was a standing ovation at the end of the night as Lancashire's Moor Hall was announced the only winner of Three Michelin Stars - the highest foodie accolade.
In another first on the night, the first ever vegan restaurant to be awarded a Michelin Star was bestowed on Plates London. In total 22 new One Michelin Star restaurants were awarded, and there were three new Two Michelin Stars awarded.
One star
- Oma, Borough Market, London
- Mark Poynton at Caistor Hall, Caistor St Edmund, Norwich
- Avery, Edinburgh
- The Morrison Room, Maynooth, co. Kildare
- Wilsons, Bristol
- Anglothai, London
- Cornus, London
- 33 The Homend, Ledbury, Herefordshire
- Gorse, Cardiff
- Starling, Esher, Surrey
- Lita, London
- Lyla, Edinburgh
- 64 Goodge Street, London
- Marco Colagreco at Raffles, London
- Skof, Manchester,
- Lignum, Galway
- Forge, Middleton Tyas, North Yorkshire
- Caractere, London
- Row on 5, London
- Ballyfin, Ballyfin
- Dosa, London
- Plates London
Two star
- Hide and Fox, Kent
- The Ritz Restaurant, London
- Humble Chicken, London
Three star
- Moor Hall, Lancashire
Green star
- Homestead Kitchen, Goathland
- Wild Shropshire, Whitchurch
- Pythouse Kitchen Garden, Tisbury
- Jericho, Plungham
- Native, Tenbury Wells
The Mentor Chef Award
- Adam Byatt, Trinity Restaurant, London
Young Chef of the Year
- Ash Valenzuela-Geerer, Riverine Rabbit, Birmingham