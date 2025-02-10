Heathrow Airport has unveiled its new private lounge for A-lister celebs - that features Banksy art and Michelin dining.

The Windsor by Heathrow is the airport’s newly upgraded private terminal for VIPs. The refurbishment which cost over £3 million, sets a new benchmark for luxury travel – featuring upgraded lounges with every feature designed bespoke, new fine dining dishes from Michelin starred Jason Atherton and classic artworks from Banksy to Picasso.

The exclusive service has been designed for ultra high profile guests from A-list celebrities to world leaders. Highlights of the VIP service include private chauffeurs direct from front door to plane, all airport formalities taken care of, private butler service, exclusive dishes from Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton and a Personal Shopper service.

Prices start at £3,812 (incl. VAT) for up to three guests and the world class luxury service has been tailored to meet the needs of ultra high profile guests. The most popular destinations The Windsor serves include Doha, Riyadh, Dubai, Los Angeles and New York. Key Airlines include Etihad, Qatar, BA, American Airlines and Emirates, though guests travelling on First or Business Class can use The Windsor regardless of their airline or terminal.

Charlotte Burns, VIP Lead at Heathrow, said: “The Windsor by Heathrow is more than just a rebrand, it’s a testament to our heritage in pioneering luxury travel. From our carefully curated interiors to our exceptional service, we provide our guests with an unparalleled experience that reflects the finest of British hospitality. From the moment you step out of your front door, to the second you board your plane, we ensure that every detail is taken care of – making your journey seamless, relaxing and unforgettable.”

Listed below are the services The Windsor offers:

Door-to-plane service

Operating 16 hours a day to accommodate global travellers, the service is designed to ensure a seamless and stress-free journey. Unique offerings include a chauffeur service that takes guests directly from their front door to their plane. And as the only airport service authorised to collect and drop off clients directly at their aircraft, customers can enjoy an unparalleled level of convenience.

Private Security, Immigration and Customs

A dedicated Border Force officer is always on hand to handle private immigration services, ensuring no queues on arrival – a key benefit for some international travellers. All airport formalities are taken care of by the VIP team. Guests simply provide their passports and documents to their host, and they handle the rest. The team ensures that luggage is collected or dropped off quickly and safely, whether guests are arriving or departing, allowing them to sit back and relax.

Personal touches

Serving a select 50,000 guests annually, as part of Heathrow’s 83.9 million passengers, the VIP service is designed to offer a truly personalised touch. For special occasions such as birthdays or anniversaries, the team goes the extra mile to make guests feel celebrated. Chefs are on hand to bake cakes for last-minute surprises and the Suite accommodates family pets, particularly dogs, when required. Bespoke menus are often crafted for seasonal celebrations like Christmas, Easter, Valentine's Day, and even Wimbledon. This February guests can enjoy sampling English sparkling wine curtesy of the award winning Gusbourne Estate.

Personal Shopper

Heathrow officially has the best airport shopping in the world, and – on request – guests at The Windsor can enjoy their own Personal Shopper, who will navigate the back corridors of Heathrow to take guests discretely to their favourite stores in Terminal 5.