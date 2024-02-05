Pizza Express is giving away free pizza to celebrate National Pizza Day 2024 - here's how to get yours
Food lovers can get a free pizza from Pizza Express this National Pizza Day
Calling all pizza-lovers across the UK – it’s time to rejoice as PizzaExpress is giving their pizza away for free to diners in celebration of National Pizza Day this Friday )(February 9). In a nod to the pizzeria brand’s iconic striped attire, PizzaExpress is encouraging diners to earn their stripes by embracing its famous monochrome aesthetic. Those who show up to their local restaurant wearing a black and white striped t-shirt will be rewarded with their choice of a free classic, vegan or gluten-free Margherita pizza. To claim their cheesy-goodness,customers simply need to arrive in their stripey top at any PizzaExpress, but you’ll need to be quick as there’s just over 14,000 pizzas to claim before 4pm. Simply get there early, order a Margherita pizza, and the pizzeria team will do the rest.
In additon, any PizzaExpress Club member who dines on Friday and earns a loyalty stamp will be entered into a prize draw to win a trip to Italy, retracing the brand’s founder, Peter Boizot’s, steps as he embarked on his journey to bring pizza to the UK. Paula MacKenzie, CEO at PizzaExpress, said: “This National Pizza Day sees us pay homage to our incredible pizza chefs, through celebrating our iconic black and white stripes. Stripes have played a huge part in our identity, dating back to 1965, so don your stripes and celebrate National Pizza Day with the original Margherita pizza, for free!” PizzaExpress is celebrating National Pizza Day this Friday (February 9) with this offer which is available for one day only. For more information, including the full T&Cs, please visit the Pizza Express website.
