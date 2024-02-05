Calling all pizza-lovers across the UK – it’s time to rejoice as PizzaExpress is giving their pizza away for free to diners in celebration of National Pizza Day this Friday )(February 9). In a nod to the pizzeria brand’s iconic striped attire, PizzaExpress is encouraging diners to earn their stripes by embracing its famous monochrome aesthetic. Those who show up to their local restaurant wearing a black and white striped t-shirt will be rewarded with their choice of a free classic, vegan or gluten-free Margherita pizza. To claim their cheesy-goodness,customers simply need to arrive in their stripey top at any PizzaExpress, but you’ll need to be quick as there’s just over 14,000 pizzas to claim before 4pm. Simply get there early, order a Margherita pizza, and the pizzeria team will do the rest.