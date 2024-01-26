I'm not adding pineapple to this - not in a month of Sundays. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

The food gurus have officially lost their minds.

Supposed "foodies" - the guys who are meant to be driving the culinary industry forward with innovation - have turned their back on reinventing the wheel, opting instead to turn it into a rectangle.

Why am I so upset? Because they're tampering with something sacred, that's why.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The English Breakfast Society has advised that the mushrooms or tomatoes should be switched out with a slice of tinned pineapple. I know, when I read that my eye twitched as well.

In The Times, Guise Bule de Missenden, the society’s founder and chairman, said: "In the late 16th and early 17th centuries, the pineapple was considered to be a high-status breakfast item in Great Britain. Pineapples used to be seen as exotic, expensive, difficult to obtain and were a highly prized breakfast ingredient for wealthy English families, which is why you can find lots of old English pineapple breakfast recipes.

"King Charles II himself loved them, so if you wanted to add a touch of the exotic to your plate and eat like a 17th century lord, there is no reason not to give it a try.

"A slice of grilled pineapple can add variety to the English breakfast plate. Simply swap the mushrooms or tomato for a grilled pineapple slice in someone’s English breakfast one day to give them a surprising and unexpected delight."

Advertisement

Advertisement

From this quote it's clear to see that the English Breakfast Society has lost its marbles. They're saying that "nobody really likes the tomatoes" while suggesting you put TINNED pinapple slices over the top?

Sure, it might provide a different balance of flavours - it might level out the acidity and add some better nutrition to a full English. But it's just wrong on so many levels.

Pineapple does not belong on savoury dishes. It never has, and it never will. Just ask the Italians - you tell them you want pineapple on a pizza and you'll likely get thrown out of the restaurant into moving traffic. You'd deserve it, too.