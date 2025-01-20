Protein Rebel launches Maple Coffee Energy Gels

Runner, Harriet Thomas, with Maple Coffee

UK natural sports nutrition provider, Protein Rebel, announces the launch of its Maple Coffee caffeine energy gel. Containing Canadian maple syrup, sea salt and coffee extract, each gel provides 27g carbohydrates and 45mg caffeine.

Designed with runners and triathletes in mind, Maple Coffee provides a tasty energy kick and increased mental alertness with a low risk of gastrointestinal (GI) distress. The vegan and gluten-free gel complements Protein Rebel’s Maple Ignite energy gel – the U.K’s first pure maple syrup energy gel - with both Maple Ignite and Maple Coffee containing Grade A Canadian maple syrup and the naturally occurring electrolytes sodium, potassium and calcium.

“Maple Coffee gels are the perfect alternative to artificial and gloopy caffeine-infused gels that don’t sit well on the stomach and are often forced down rather than enjoyed”, says Tim Boote, Co-founder of Protein Rebel. “Containing just quality maple syrup, sea salt and coffee extract with caffeine, the gels are unlikely to cause stomach issues and are both easy to consume while running and tasty – just like a smooth, sweet coffee.”

With 45mg caffeine, this makes Maple Coffee the perfect endurance fuel as taking this amount over long periods is well-tolerated. Research suggests that frequent doses of about 50mg of caffeine per hour is recommended during ultrarunning events, as this effectively boosts energy levels and reduces the onset of fatigue with a minimal chance of side effects.

Boote says, “Maple Coffee provides runners with versatility over their caffeine intake. More caffeine is not always better and so having a product that can be adapted to different races, situations and tolerance levels is key.”

Protein Rebel suggests that endurance runners’ caffeine intake should be around one Maple Coffee gel per hour over a number of hours to sustain their performance during the latter stages of an ultramarathon event, whereas runners covering shorter distances may benefit from a slightly different caffeine approach, easily increasing and decreasing their Maple Coffee intake to suit.

Boote adds, “Our natural approach to fuelling means that runners with stomach issues such as IBS are unlikely to suffer after taking Maple Coffee. The gel is also delicious, provides a noticeable energy boost and delivers added health benefits thanks to the micronutrients and antioxidants present in the maple syrup.”

Maple Coffee gels can be purchased at www.proteinrebel.com