Pub chain BrewDog to shut 10 UK pubs this week - full list of closures

Almost 100 jobs are at risk as pub chain BrewDog announces the closure of 10 UK pubs - here’s the full list of bars closing this week.

Pub chain BrewDog has said it is “providing as much support as possible” for employees “leaving the business” after announcing the closure of 10 of its pubs this week. The move will put close to 100 jobs at risk.

Bars earmarked for the chop include the brand’s first ever venue in Aberdeen. It is understood the closure plans are part of a fresh strategy for the brewing firm’s hospitality arm. The Scottish craft brewing giant said it has made efforts to preserve the site, but it “has simply not been possible to make these bars commercially viable”.

All the bars will shut on July 26 and a consultation process lasting at least 14 days will be launched. BrewDog said it will shut sites including its Aberdeen flagship pub on Gallowgate, the group’s first bar site, following a review process.

Chief executive James Taylor told staff the closures are part of a refresh of its estate, partly in response to “rising costs, increased regulation, and economic pressures” on the sector. He added that the brand will however still look to grow its bar business, with plans for more larger bars in “destination” locations and to open smaller community bars.

A BrewDog spokesperson said: “We can confirm that following a review of our bars business we have made the difficult decision to close 10 bars – which reflects a more focused strategy and a rationalisation of our bar footprint.

“This decision is not simply a response to the challenging UK hospitality market, but a proactive decision to redefine the bar division’s focus for long-term and profitable growth – accounting for ongoing industry challenges, including rising costs, increased regulation, and economic pressures.”

Brewdog pub closures

Aberdeen Gallowgate

Brighton

Camden, London

Dundee

Leeds North Street

Oxford

Sheffield

Shepherds Bush, London

Shoreditch, London

York

The BrewDog spokesperson added: “We are working hard to minimise the impact on our people, and we expect to redeploy many affected team members across the BrewDog network.

“For those leaving the business, we’re providing as much support as possible during this transition.”