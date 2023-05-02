Müller is recalling several Cadbury-branded desserts as a “precautionary step” after fears have been raised that the products could be contaminated with listeria.
Customers have been urged to check the use by dates for the listed products on their website. Those marked 17 May and 18 May indicate they are part of the batches at risk of having the bacteria.
The company wants people to return some batches of a number of puddings as they may contain the sickness-causing bacteria.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the official alert on Monday (1 May), advising customers to “not eat them” and instead “return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund”.
The agency said: "Müller has taken the precautionary step of recalling some batches of various Cadbury branded dessert products because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes."
It added that symptoms caused by the organism “can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.
“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems."
On the NHS website it says symptoms include:
- a high temperature of 38C or above
- aches and pains
- chills
- feeling or being sick
- diarrhoea
Full list of items being recalled
The products are produced by Müller under licence from Cadbury’s owner Mondelez International and the company has stressed that this does not impact any other products it produces in the UK or other markets.
The batches being recalled are:
- Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert, pack size 75g. Use by date: 18 May 2023
- Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert, pack size 75g. Use by date: 17 May 2023
- Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert, pack size 75g. Use by date: 17 May 2023
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert, pack size 75g. Use by date: 18 May 2023
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert, pack size 75g. Use by date: 18 May 2023
- Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack), pack size 6 x 75g. Use by date 18 May 2023
The FSA added that for more information customers can contact Müller on [email protected] or 07354 835 893.