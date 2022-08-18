The bacteria causes the infection listeriosis, which can make you seriously ill - and can even cause meningitis

Lidl is recalling one of its popular fish products because some of the packs contain listeria.

The recall applies to the Eridanous Greek style smoked mackerel fillet with olives and oregano with soy oil because listeria monocytogenes has been found in the product.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that causes the infection listeriosis, which can make you seriously ill and even cause meningitis.

Affected packs have a sell-by date of 2 January 2023.

What to do if you have bought the product

A Lidl statement says: "If you have bought the above product, we advise you not to eat it.

“Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

"Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl customer services on 0370 444 1234 or by emailing [email protected]

When a supermarket product is recalled, you usually don’t need your receipt to get your money back.

However, if a recall involves a branded product, the manufacturer would usually have lead responsibility for the recall action.

For all product recalls, you can check the Food Standards Agency and Chartered Trading Standards Institute websites.

You should also notice recall notices in stores if they’ve pulled a product from shelves.

What are the symptoms of listeria?

A statement from the Food Standards Authority (FSA) says: “Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

“However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”

What else has been recalled recently?

Last week, Primark recalled a Disney Winnie the Pooh plate over fears it could be harmful to children.

The plate contains trace amounts of lead and formaldehyde that are higher than levels permitted by EU laws, meaning it poses a risk to children if ingested.

Lead poisoning can cause abdominal pain, vomiting and constipation, as well as developmental delays and learning difficulties in children.

Formaldehyde can cause nausea, headaches, dizziness and hormone issues, according to the NHS website.

Primark said the Winnie the Pooh plate first went on sale in UK stores from 13 January 2022.