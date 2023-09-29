Starbucks has taken things too far.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the autumn months roll in, coffee shops and cafes are releasing their seasonal menus.

Out go the iced drinks of summer, and henceforth October will be known as pumpkin season. Everything becomes pumpkin-flavoured, from sweet treats to coffees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But these drinks come with a darker side, and a health drawback that might make you think twice next time you order.

Hydration experts at ViDrate have warned that some of the drinks featured in the autumn menus of our favourite high-street coffee shops contain more sugar than three doughnuts. For example, a medium salted maple and caramel latte from Starbucks has more sugar than three glazed ring doughnuts at Greggs.

Maybe just order an espresso next time?

ViDrate’s analysis spanned an array of medium-sized seasonal beverages sourced from well-known high-street franchises. This found that the sugar levels in these drinks significantly exceeded the sugar content found in doughnuts, sweets and even some energy drinks.

Hydration expert Nick Hird said: "There is a general lack of awareness regarding the substantial sugar content in these seasonal drinks, and while it's tempting to switch from one's daily morning coffee to a delightful autumnal favourite, it's essential to be mindful of the associated health risks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Instead, we recommended opting for low-sugar, low-calorie alternatives and limiting your consumption. You can also cut down on sugar by customising your orders and requesting less cream, syrup, or sauce.

"Remember, a balanced diet is the goal. Occasional treats should be enjoyed but not indulged in excessively.”

Here's how much sugar can be found in each of the big brand's autumnal beverages, based on a medium-sized drink:

Starbucks

Pumpkin spice latte - 39.3g

Salted maple and caramel latte - 41g

Costa

Maple hazel latte - 35.1g

Maple hazel hot chocolate - 47.3g

Caffe Nero

Amaretto latte - 23.9g

Amaretto hot chocolate - 42.7g

Pret A Manger

Pumpkin spice latte - 24.2g

Hot chocolate - 37.3g

Greggs

Pumpkin spice latte - 25g