Starbucks near me: Pumpkin spice latte worse than eating three doughnuts, research suggests
Starbucks has taken things too far.
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the autumn months roll in, coffee shops and cafes are releasing their seasonal menus.
Out go the iced drinks of summer, and henceforth October will be known as pumpkin season. Everything becomes pumpkin-flavoured, from sweet treats to coffees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But these drinks come with a darker side, and a health drawback that might make you think twice next time you order.
Hydration experts at ViDrate have warned that some of the drinks featured in the autumn menus of our favourite high-street coffee shops contain more sugar than three doughnuts. For example, a medium salted maple and caramel latte from Starbucks has more sugar than three glazed ring doughnuts at Greggs.
ViDrate’s analysis spanned an array of medium-sized seasonal beverages sourced from well-known high-street franchises. This found that the sugar levels in these drinks significantly exceeded the sugar content found in doughnuts, sweets and even some energy drinks.
Hydration expert Nick Hird said: "There is a general lack of awareness regarding the substantial sugar content in these seasonal drinks, and while it's tempting to switch from one's daily morning coffee to a delightful autumnal favourite, it's essential to be mindful of the associated health risks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Instead, we recommended opting for low-sugar, low-calorie alternatives and limiting your consumption. You can also cut down on sugar by customising your orders and requesting less cream, syrup, or sauce.
"Remember, a balanced diet is the goal. Occasional treats should be enjoyed but not indulged in excessively.”
Here's how much sugar can be found in each of the big brand's autumnal beverages, based on a medium-sized drink:
Starbucks
Pumpkin spice latte - 39.3g
Salted maple and caramel latte - 41g
Costa
Maple hazel latte - 35.1g
Maple hazel hot chocolate - 47.3g
Caffe Nero
Amaretto latte - 23.9g
Amaretto hot chocolate - 42.7g
Pret A Manger
Pumpkin spice latte - 24.2g
Hot chocolate - 37.3g
Greggs
Pumpkin spice latte - 25g
Hazelnut hot chocolate - 31g