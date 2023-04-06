The strange new offering from Subway will only be available in four select branches for one day only, including one store in Glasgow

For those who celebrate, everyone has their own way of marking Good Friday - and for sandwich chain Subway , that means launching a brand new, limited edition, extremely bizarre addition to its menu.

It’s good news for Creme Egg and sandwich lovers as Subway will be handing out 500 free SubMelt with Cadbury Creme Egg on Friday 7 April.

This is what you need to know.

A Creme Egg sandwich?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you read correctly, a Creme Egg sandwich. More specifically, each sandwich will be made with a six inch loaf of Subway’s Italian White Bread and, of course, Creme Eggs.

Rusty Warren, Senior New Product Development and Product Innovation Manager at Subway, said: “We’re delighted to have collaborated with Cadbury this Easter. Our Italian White Bread and Cadbury Creme Eggs make the most flavoursome combination, a perfect seasonal treat.

“All the team at Subway are especially excited to see how those Subway fans with a sweet tooth respond to this delicious SubMelt.”

Are you going to try out the Creme Egg sandwich? (Photo: Subway)

Charlotte Docker, Brand Executive for Cadbury Creme Egg, added: “When Subway approached us to create this eggs-traordinary Submelt, we simply couldn’t resist. The highly-anticipated Creme Egg season is in full swing and we’re so excited to launch this innovative product with Subway as a final hoorah of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We can’t wait for the response of those lucky enough to try this surprisingly delicious merging of sweet and savoury.”

Where are the sandwiches available?

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your opinion of the sandwich), the Creme Egg SubMelt will not be available in all Subway branches across the UK - in fact, it will only be available in four:

Tottenham Court Road, London

Central Shopping Centre, Liverpool

Llansamlet Service Station, Swansea

Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow

What has the reaction been like to the sandwich?

It’s fair to say that the reaction to the Creme Egg sandwich has been pretty mixed on social media, with Twitter users leaning more towards disgust and outrage than any kind of enthusiasm.

The internet has been less than impressed with the strange creation (Photo: Subway)

Sharing a link to an article about the sandwich, one person tweeted: “But, why?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another wrote: “Just when I thought this country couldn’t get more f**ked… Subway launch a Creme Egg sub. Vile. It’s bad enough that they do tuna!”