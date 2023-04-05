For the curious.
Easter supermarket opening hours: when Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl open on Easter Monday

The trading hours of all supermarkets are affected by bank holidays

By Rochelle Barrand
2 minutes ago

For many people the Easter weekend is all about getting together with friends and family and sharing good chats and good food. Whether you are planning on making an Easter feast or you need to grab just one more chocolate egg, you’ll need to know when you can visit your local superstore to buy what you need.

The opening times of all eight major supermarkets are affected by the bank holiday, however, so it’s a good idea to plan your visit in advance to ensure you don’t find your local store is shut when you need something. We’ve rounded up all the opening hours at the main supermarkets on Easter Monday, which falls on 10 April, below to help you make your plans.

For more information, take a look at our guide to when the main supermarkets are open on Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. You can also plan your trip to the supermarket by following these tips for the best time to do your food shop over the four-day Easter weekend.

All of the times given below are general guidelines, but there may be differences between individual stores, so you should check the specific opening times of your local store branches before visiting. Details of store locators for individual supermarket brands can also be found below.

Morrisons

  • Easter Monday, April 10: 7am - 8pm

Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Tesco

  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 6pm

Visit the Tesco store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Aldi

  • Easter Monday, 10 April: 8am - 8pm

Visit the Aldi store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

The opening times for all the major eight supermarkets on Easter Monday 2023.

Lidl

  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 10pm

Visit the Lidl store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Asda

  • Easter Monday, April 10: 7am - 10pm

Visit the Asda store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Sainsbury’s

  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 8pm

Visit the Sainsbury’s store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Waitrose

  • Easter Monday, 10 April: 9am – 6pm

Visit the Waitrose store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Co-op

  • Easter Monday, 10 April: 6am - 10pm

Visit the Co-op store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

