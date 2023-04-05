The opening times for all the major eight supermarkets on Easter Monday 2023.

For many people the Easter weekend is all about getting together with friends and family and sharing good chats and good food. Whether you are planning on making an Easter feast or you need to grab just one more chocolate egg, you’ll need to know when you can visit your local superstore to buy what you need.
The opening times of all eight major supermarkets are affected by the bank holiday, however, so it’s a good idea to plan your visit in advance to ensure you don’t find your local store is shut when you need something. We’ve rounded up all the opening hours at the main supermarkets on Easter Monday, which falls on 10 April, below to help you make your plans.
All of the times given below are general guidelines, but there may be differences between individual stores, so you should check the specific opening times of your local store branches before visiting. Details of store locators for individual supermarket brands can also be found below.
Morrisons
Easter Monday, April 10: 7am - 8pm
Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 6pm
Visit the Tesco store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Aldi
Easter Monday, 10 April: 8am - 8pm
Visit the Aldi store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 10pm
Visit the Lidl store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Easter Monday, April 10: 7am - 10pm
Visit the Asda store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Sainsbury’s
Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 8pm
Visit the Sainsbury’s store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Waitrose
Easter Monday, 10 April: 9am – 6pm
Visit the Waitrose store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Co-op
Easter Monday, 10 April: 6am - 10pm
Visit the Co-op store finder to check the opening times for your local store.