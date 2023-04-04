For the curious.
Easter 2023 supermarket opening times: what time are Tesco, Asda and Aldi open over bank holiday weekend?

Most supermarkets will be operating under different opening hours than usual on Easter Sunday

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
1 hour ago
This is what times the major supermarkets are open on Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Over the Easter bank holiday weekend, supermarkets across the UK will have different opening and closing times as everyone takes time to celebrate with their family.

But what times are the major supermarkets open on Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday? Here’s what you need to know.

What time are supermarkets open over the Easter weekend?

Each of the eight main supermarkets have different opening and closing times over the four day Easter bank holiday weekend.

On the whole, supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community. Shoppers are, however, advised to check the opening times of their local store before visiting as times may change at certain shops.

Here’s the general opening times for the major supermarkets.

Morrisons

  • Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am - 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 7am - 8pm

Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Tesco

  • Good Friday, April 7: 6am - 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 6am - Midnight
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 6pm

Visit the Tesco store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Aldi

  • Good Friday, 7 April:  8am - 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, 8 April: 8am - 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed
  • Easter Monday, 10 April: 8am - 8pm

Visit the Aldi store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Lidl

  • Good Friday, April 7: 8am - 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am - 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 10pm

Visit the Lidl store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Asda

  • Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am - 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 7am - 10pm

Visit the Asda store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Sainsbury’s

  • Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am - 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 8pm

Visit the Sainsbury’s store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Waitrose

  • Good Friday, 7 April: 8am – 8pm
  • Easter Saturday, 8 April: 8am - 9pm
  • Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed
  • Easter Monday, 10 April: 9am – 6pm

Visit the Waitrose store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Co-op

  • Good Friday, 7 April: 6am - 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, 8 April: 6am - 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed
  • Easter Monday, 10 April: 6am - 10pm

Visit the Co-op store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

