Most supermarkets will be operating under different opening hours than usual on Easter Sunday

This is what times the major supermarkets are open on Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Over the Easter bank holiday weekend, supermarkets across the UK will have different opening and closing times as everyone takes time to celebrate with their family .

But what times are the major supermarkets open on Good Friday , Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday? Here’s what you need to know.

What time are supermarkets open over the Easter weekend?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each of the eight main supermarkets have different opening and closing times over the four day Easter bank holiday weekend.

On the whole, supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday , as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community. Shoppers are, however, advised to check the opening times of their local store before visiting as times may change at certain shops.

Here’s the general opening times for the major supermarkets.

Morrisons

Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed

Easter Monday, April 10: 7am - 8pm

Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Tesco

Good Friday, April 7: 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed

Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 6pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visit the Tesco store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

This is what times the major supermarkets are open on Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Aldi

Good Friday, 7 April: 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday, 8 April: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed

Easter Monday, 10 April: 8am - 8pm

Visit the Aldi store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Lidl

Good Friday, April 7: 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed

Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 10pm

Visit the Lidl store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Asda

Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed

Easter Monday, April 10: 7am - 10pm

Visit the Asda store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Sainsbury’s

Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed

Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 8pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visit the Sainsbury’s store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Waitrose

Good Friday, 7 April: 8am – 8pm

Easter Saturday, 8 April: 8am - 9pm

Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed

Easter Monday, 10 April: 9am – 6pm

Visit the Waitrose store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Co-op

Good Friday, 7 April: 6am - 10pm

Easter Saturday, 8 April: 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed

Easter Monday, 10 April: 6am - 10pm