Over the Easter bank holiday weekend, supermarkets across the UK will have different opening and closing times as everyone takes time to celebrate with their family.
But what times are the major supermarkets open on Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday? Here’s what you need to know.
What time are supermarkets open over the Easter weekend?
Each of the eight main supermarkets have different opening and closing times over the four day Easter bank holiday weekend.
On the whole, supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community. Shoppers are, however, advised to check the opening times of their local store before visiting as times may change at certain shops.
Here’s the general opening times for the major supermarkets.
Morrisons
- Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
- Easter Monday, April 10: 7am - 8pm
Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Tesco
- Good Friday, April 7: 6am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, April 8: 6am - Midnight
- Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
- Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 6pm
Visit the Tesco store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Aldi
- Good Friday, 7 April: 8am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 8 April: 8am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed
- Easter Monday, 10 April: 8am - 8pm
Visit the Aldi store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Lidl
- Good Friday, April 7: 8am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
- Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 10pm
Visit the Lidl store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Asda
- Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
- Easter Monday, April 10: 7am - 10pm
Visit the Asda store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Sainsbury’s
- Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
- Easter Monday, April 10: 8am - 8pm
Visit the Sainsbury’s store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Waitrose
- Good Friday, 7 April: 8am – 8pm
- Easter Saturday, 8 April: 8am - 9pm
- Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed
- Easter Monday, 10 April: 9am – 6pm
Visit the Waitrose store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Co-op
- Good Friday, 7 April: 6am - 10pm
- Easter Saturday, 8 April: 6am - 10pm
- Easter Sunday, 9 April: Closed
- Easter Monday, 10 April: 6am - 10pm
Visit the Co-op store finder to check the opening times for your local store.