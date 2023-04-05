The opening times for all the major eight supermarkets on Good Friday 2023.

There may be changes to the usual opening times of your local superstores

But, before you get your recipes out or start your meal preparation, you’ll need to go to the supermarket and buy all of your ingredients. But, as with all other bank holidays, there will be changes to usual supermarket opening times over the Easter holidays. Below, you will find details of when each of the eight major supermarkets will be open on Good Friday, which this year falls on 7 April.

You can also check out when all the main supermarkets are open on Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, along with tips on when is the best time to do your food shop over the four-day Easter weekend.

All of the times given below are general guidelines, but you should check the specific opening times of your local store branches before visiting. Details of store locators for individual supermarket brands can also be found below.

Morrisons

Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm

Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Visit the Tesco store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Aldi

Good Friday, 7 April: 8am - 10pm

Visit the Aldi store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Visit the Lidl store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Visit the Asda store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Sainsbury’s

Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm

Visit the Sainsbury’s store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Waitrose

Good Friday, 7 April: 8am – 8pm

Visit the Waitrose store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Co-op

Good Friday, 7 April: 6am - 10pm