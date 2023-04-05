The opening times for all the major eight supermarkets on Good Friday 2023.

For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
2 minutes ago Missouri tornado leaves trail of destruction and at least four dead
41 minutes ago Government leases barge to house 500 asylum seekers off Dorset coast
3 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested over SNP finances
4 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
9 hours ago Environment Agency workers to strike for four days over pay dispute

Easter supermarket opening hours: when Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl open on Good Friday

There may be changes to the usual opening times of your local superstores

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
16 minutes ago

With Easter almost here, it’s time to start thinking about the special seasonal dishes you may be eating over the bank holiday. It’s a tradition for people to eat fish on Good Friday, and may also enjoy a lavish meal on Easter Sunday which includes lamb or chicken. Plus, let’s not forget hot cross buns for breakfast and of course many chocolate eggs.

But, before you get your recipes out or start your meal preparation, you’ll need to go to the supermarket and buy all of your ingredients. But, as with all other bank holidays, there will be changes to usual supermarket opening times over the Easter holidays. Below, you will find details of when each of the eight major supermarkets will be open on Good Friday, which this year falls on 7 April.

Most Popular

You can also check out when all the main supermarkets are open on Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, along with tips on when is the best time to do your food shop over the four-day Easter weekend.

All of the times given below are general guidelines, but you should check the specific opening times of your local store branches before visiting. Details of store locators for individual supermarket brands can also be found below.

Morrisons

  • Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm

Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Tesco

Visit the Tesco store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Aldi

  • Good Friday, 7 April:  8am - 10pm

Visit the Aldi store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

The opening times for all the major eight supermarkets on Good Friday 2023.The opening times for all the major eight supermarkets on Good Friday 2023.
The opening times for all the major eight supermarkets on Good Friday 2023.

Lidl

Visit the Lidl store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Asda

Visit the Asda store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Sainsbury’s

  • Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm

Visit the Sainsbury’s store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Waitrose

  • Good Friday, 7 April: 8am – 8pm

Visit the Waitrose store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Co-op

  • Good Friday, 7 April: 6am - 10pm

Visit the Co-op store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

SupermarketEasterSainsbury'sASDALidlTesco