Tesco is opening its first ever public house in celebration of King Charles’ coronation next month.

The supermarket is encouraging the nation to come together with friends and family and “do good, by going to the pub” by visiting The King in the Castle in Farringdon, London, from 4 to 5 May.

All proceeds from the pub will go to Tesco’s long-standing charity partner The Prince’s Trust, which was founded by Charles in his former role as the Prince of Wales. The charity helps support young people across the UK to build their confidence and skills and find employment.

Tesco is opening its first ever public house in celebration of King Charles’ coronation (Photo: Tesco)

The pub will offer a royal coronation-themed menu featuring products from the Tesco limited-edition coronation food range, including drinks, appetisers, and two and three course meals.

The range has been curated by Tesco’s executive chef team and features unique twists on classic dishes, with nods to the royal family. Among the items available is Camilla’s King Prawn Curry, The Prince’s Crust Pie and a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including a trifle-inspired bellini.

Tesco’s coronation food range is already available in-stores nationwide, so those who are hosting their own celebrations at home can enjoy party staples, including pork pies and truffles. The supermarket has said £250,000 will be donated from proceeds of the range to The Prince’s Trust.

To help capture the celebratory mood of the nation, The King in the Castle will be decked out in hanging floral displays and bunting throughout the venue. Outside, there will be a sampling station for passers-by to try bite-sized portions of the menu, such as the Coronation King Prawn Sandwich and Coronation-themed cupcakes.

Bookings for the pub can be made via OpenTable from today (19 March), and walk-in sittings will also be available.

Research conducted by the supermarket suggests one in six (15%) UK adults cite “going to the pub” as their favourite way to come together with friends and family, rising to a fifth amongst Londoners (20%) and 25 to 34-year-olds (21%).

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer said: “The Coronation is a historic moment and we want to help our customers celebrate it. As one of the most enduring parts of British culture, pubs have traditionally been an important part of local communities and so a pub felt like the perfect way to bring people together to mark this special occasion and enjoy delicious food.

“What’s more, we’ll donate £250,000 from the proceeds of sales of our limited-edition Coronation range in-store, along with all proceeds from the pub to The Prince’s Trust so we can all enjoy food that both tastes good and does good.”

King Charles’ coronation will take place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey. For the last 900 years the coronation has taken place at the abbey in London and the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.