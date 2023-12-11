From wine and spirits to cocktails and liqueurs, these Christmas drinks are all alcohol free

The best non-alcoholic drinks for grown ups (Canva)

Christmas is all about enjoying yourself and having the best time of your life but you don’t have to be drunk as a skunk to make this year the best Christmas ever. Hangxiety is very common at this time of year and according to the latest research by the Eisberg Wine company a fifth of 25-34 year-olds will avoid drinking at this year's Christmas work party.

Many Hollywood stars don’t drink any alcohol including Tom Holland, Naomi Campbell, Blake Lively, Bradley Cooper and Tom Hardy to name a few. Not only is it lower in calories but you will never wake up with a hangover. Sounds like a win-win to me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a huge rise in recent years of non-alcoholic drinks and I’m here to show you that it’s not just a bunch of fizzy pop drinks. There is a huge range of sophisticated zero percent alcohol drinks including wine’s, spirits and cocktails that are dominating the market. Here is a list of the best alcohol free drinks that you will actually want to drink.

Belvoir Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rhubarb & Ginger G&T £3.25 - Fancy a tasty G&T but hold the alcohol. The Belvoir Farm has a collection of zero alcohol drinks from the delicious sparkling Rhubarb and Ginger drink to the cordial and botanical ranges.

Eisberg Wine £3.50 - Wine is one of the most popular drinks to have when you want to relax and unwind. Eisberg has a great selection of non-alcoholic wine that actually tastes like wine. From Sauvignon Blanc and Rose to Merlot and for the festive season Mulled Wine.

CleanCo Clean V Spiced Apple £16 - Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews has created a zero alcohol range of spirits. The bottles look beautiful in your drinks cabinet and the Clean drinks taste amazing. You can select your favourite spirit from Clean R (Rum alternative) to Clean G (Gin alternative) and they have just brought back the popular Clean V (Vodka alternative) in the Spiced Apple flavour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Double Dutch Exploration Pack Premium Mixers £20.15 - And to add to the spirits you will need a premium mixer like these from Double Dutch. The exploration pack includes 10 tonics and a range of flavours including Cucumber & Watermelon, Cranberry & Ginger Tonic and Pink Grapefruit Soda.

Savyll Cocktails Mixed Selection pack of four £9.99 - Everyone loves a cocktail at Christmas and you don't have to miss out just because you're not drinking alcohol. Savyll ‘s have a pack of four classic cocktail flavours from Bellini and Mojito to a Moscow Mule. Serve in a pretty glass and everyone will be wanting what you’ve got.

NIO Cocktails Violet Vamp set of three £19.50 - Simply pour over ice. The NIO cocktails can be delivered straight to your door and through your letterbox. The Violet Vamp is the perfect after dinner cocktail that will impress all of your friends.

Lyres Coffee Liqueur alternative £20.79 - Speaking of after dinner drinks the Lyres coffee liqueur tastes of espresso, caramel, vanilla, roasted nuts and fine spices. It can be enjoyed on its own over ice or mixed up to create your own alcohol-free espresso martini.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JOMO Club Christmas Box (subscription) monthly from £38 - We saved the best till last. You’ve heard of FOMO but have you heard of JOMO - the joy of missing out! JOMO is an alcoholic free drinks subscription box. You can discover different alcohol-free spirits and drinks monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly.