UK's best curry houses announced at Asian Curry Awards 2024 - full list of 72 winners

Restaurants across the UK have been crowned at the ‘Oscars of the curry world’ - the Asian Curry Awards 2024.

The biggest event in the Asian culinary calendar, the Asian Curry Awards, has revealed this year’s winners. The Oscars of the curry world were announced at a glittering ceremony in London on Sunday night (November 17).

The finalists were chosen from a shortlist of over 200 restaurants and takeaways, and voted for by the spice loving public. Judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) then met to discuss the list of finalists and determine this year’s overall winners, with dozens of UK curry houses honoured at the event in categories including Restaurant of the Year and Takeaway of the Year.

Newsreader and TV host Samantha Simmonds hosted the ceremony, which took place at Grosvenor House in London and saw a total of 72 awards handed out. The Asian Curry Awards cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines, including Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

2024 Curry Awards winners:

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Kahani, Sloane Square

Kahani, Sloane Square Asian Restaurant of the Year (London): Mint Lounge, Bank

Mint Lounge, Bank Asian Restaurant of the Year (London): Colonel Saab, High Holborn

Colonel Saab, High Holborn Asian Restaurant of the Year (London Suburbs): iNaga, Bromley

iNaga, Bromley Asian Restaurant of the Year (London Suburbs): Namaste Kitchen, Camden

Namaste Kitchen, Camden Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (London Suburbs): The Bombay, Orpington

The Bombay, Orpington Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (South East of England): Shozna, Rochester

Shozna, Rochester Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Kent Region): Cinnamon Square, Hildenborough

Cinnamon Square, Hildenborough Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Hertfordshire): The 1971, Harpenden

The 1971, Harpenden Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Home Counties): Madhu’s @ The Grove, Chandler’s Cross

Madhu’s @ The Grove, Chandler’s Cross Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Home Counties): The Don, Welwyn Garden City

The Don, Welwyn Garden City Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Berkshire): Mango Lounge, Windsor

Mango Lounge, Windsor Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Dorset): Indian Ocean, Bournemouth

Indian Ocean, Bournemouth Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England): Maha Bharat, Kingsbridge

Maha Bharat, Kingsbridge Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Somerset): Spice Club, Bridgwater

Spice Club, Bridgwater Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Bristol): Achari, Bristol

Achari, Bristol Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Devon): Eastern Eye, Newton Abbott

Eastern Eye, Newton Abbott Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Hampshire): Lazzeez, Southampton

Lazzeez, Southampton Asian Restaurant of The Year (Warwickshire): Paprika Club, Royal Leamington Spa

Paprika Club, Royal Leamington Spa Asian Restaurant of The Year (West Midlands): Ramadan, Sutton Coldfield

Ramadan, Sutton Coldfield Asian Restaurant of The Year (East of England): Navadhanya, Cambridge

Navadhanya, Cambridge Casual Dining Restaurant of The Year (North East of England): Babul’s, Darlington

Babul’s, Darlington Casual Dining Restaurant of The Year (North West of England): Kebabish Original, Blackburn

Kebabish Original, Blackburn Asian Restaurant of The Year (North of England): The International, Sticker Lane, Bradford

The International, Sticker Lane, Bradford Asian Restaurant of The Year (North of England): My Lahore, Blackburn

My Lahore, Blackburn Asian Restaurant of The Year (North East of England): Babaji, Sunderland

Babaji, Sunderland Fine Dining Restaurant of The Year (North of England): Raval, Gateshead, Newcastle

Raval, Gateshead, Newcastle Asian Restaurant of The Year (North West of England): Purple Olive Ashton, Ashton-under-Lyme

Purple Olive Ashton, Ashton-under-Lyme Asian Restaurant of The Year (Royal Burgh of Moray, Scotland): Spice Tandoori, Elgin

Spice Tandoori, Elgin Asian Restaurant of The Year (Scotland): Light of Bengal, Aberdeen

Light of Bengal, Aberdeen Asian Restaurant of The Year (Glasgow – Scotland): Charcoals, Glasgow

Charcoals, Glasgow Asian Restaurant of The Year (North Wales): Maahis, Wrexham

Maahis, Wrexham Asian Restaurant of The Year (Ireland): Shapla, Letterkenny

Shapla, Letterkenny Asian Restaurant of The Year (Northern Ireland): Bangla, Bangor

Bangla, Bangor Event Caterer of The Year National Winner: Greenleaf Catering, Southall

Greenleaf Catering, Southall Nepalese Restaurant of The Year (South West of England): Pahuna, Plymouth

Pahuna, Plymouth Nepalese Restaurant of The Year (London): Panas Gurkha, Blackheath

Panas Gurkha, Blackheath Nepalese & Indian Restaurant of The Year (North East of England): Everest Gurkha, York

Everest Gurkha, York Nepalese & Indian Restaurant of The Year (Northern Ireland): Himalayan, Belfast

Himalayan, Belfast Thai Restaurant of The Year: Tiien Thai, Bournemouth

Tiien Thai, Bournemouth Filipino Restaurant of The Year (London): Kasa & Kin, London

Kasa & Kin, London Street Food Restaurant of The Year (North East of England): My Delhi Indian Streetery, Newcastle

My Delhi Indian Streetery, Newcastle Newcomer of The Year (South of England – Nepalese): Guru Ji, Fleet

Guru Ji, Fleet Newcomer of The Year (South East London – Nepalese & Indian): Panas Falcon, Welling

Panas Falcon, Welling Newcomer of The Year (South West London): Madhu’s Brassiere, Richmond

Madhu’s Brassiere, Richmond Newcomer of The Year (Wales): My Indian, Ammanford

My Indian, Ammanford Newcomer of The Year (London): Colonel Saab, Trafalgar Square

Colonel Saab, Trafalgar Square Takeaway of The Year (Wales – Gwent Region): Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen, Risca, Newport

Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen, Risca, Newport Takeaway of The Year (London Suburbs): Bengal Bliss, Coulsdon

Bengal Bliss, Coulsdon Takeaway of The Year (Royal Berkshire): Caversham Tandoori, Reading

Caversham Tandoori, Reading Takeaway of The Year (Kent Region): Dalchini, Tonbridge

Dalchini, Tonbridge Takeaway of The Year (South East Wales): Spice Plus, Pontyclun

Spice Plus, Pontyclun Takeaway of The Year (Cambridgeshire): Shelford Spice, Great Shelford, Cambridgeshire

Shelford Spice, Great Shelford, Cambridgeshire Takeaway of The Year (North East of England): Wok India, Newcastle

Wok India, Newcastle Takeaway of The Year (Kent Region): Sher E Bangla, Longfield

Sher E Bangla, Longfield Chilled Food Takeaway of The Year National Winner: Gateway of India, Cardiff

Gateway of India, Cardiff Asian Chef of The Year (Midlands): Shamim Choudhury, Aramintas, Northampton

Shamim Choudhury, Aramintas, Northampton Asian Chef of The Year (London Suburbs): Fardous Ahmed Bablu, Curry Leaf, Old Coulson

Fardous Ahmed Bablu, Curry Leaf, Old Coulson Japanese Restaurant of The Year: Sushi Mama, Manchester

Sushi Mama, Manchester Chinese Restaurant of The Year: Hakkasan, London

Hakkasan, London Legacy Award: Shabir Hussain, Akbars Group

Shabir Hussain, Akbars Group Legacy Award: Haji Mohammed Sabir MBE, Aagrah Group

Haji Mohammed Sabir MBE, Aagrah Group Lifetime Achievement: Binod Baral

Binod Baral Lifetime Achievement: Muhibur Rahman Muhib MJF, Global Jalalabad Association

Muhibur Rahman Muhib MJF, Global Jalalabad Association Special Recognition – Curry King: Mohammed Sultan, Charcoals, Glasgow

Mohammed Sultan, Charcoals, Glasgow Lifetime Achievement: Shelim Hussain MBE, Euro Foods

Shelim Hussain MBE, Euro Foods Special Recognition: Lutfur Rahman, Work Permit Cloud

Lutfur Rahman, Work Permit Cloud Special Recognition: Sujan Katuwal, Founder of One Meal Campaign

Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan said: “We’re delighted by the number of people who have taken the time to vote for their favourite restaurant this year.

“The standard of finalists is exceptional and we also have some excellent newcomers on the list which is great news for the industry as it continues to flourish in today’s challenging economic climate.”

This year was the 14th year of the awards, sponsored by Cobra Beer, Kingfisher Beer and Work Permit Cloud Ltd and organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), which represents the nation’s 35,000 caterers in the UK and together generate more than £60bn for the UK economy each year.