UK's best curry houses announced at Asian Curry Awards 2024 - full list of 72 winners
The biggest event in the Asian culinary calendar, the Asian Curry Awards, has revealed this year’s winners. The Oscars of the curry world were announced at a glittering ceremony in London on Sunday night (November 17).
The finalists were chosen from a shortlist of over 200 restaurants and takeaways, and voted for by the spice loving public. Judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) then met to discuss the list of finalists and determine this year’s overall winners, with dozens of UK curry houses honoured at the event in categories including Restaurant of the Year and Takeaway of the Year.
Newsreader and TV host Samantha Simmonds hosted the ceremony, which took place at Grosvenor House in London and saw a total of 72 awards handed out. The Asian Curry Awards cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines, including Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.
2024 Curry Awards winners:
- Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Kahani, Sloane Square
- Asian Restaurant of the Year (London): Mint Lounge, Bank
- Asian Restaurant of the Year (London): Colonel Saab, High Holborn
- Asian Restaurant of the Year (London Suburbs): iNaga, Bromley
- Asian Restaurant of the Year (London Suburbs): Namaste Kitchen, Camden
- Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (London Suburbs): The Bombay, Orpington
- Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (South East of England): Shozna, Rochester
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Kent Region): Cinnamon Square, Hildenborough
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Hertfordshire): The 1971, Harpenden
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Home Counties): Madhu’s @ The Grove, Chandler’s Cross
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Home Counties): The Don, Welwyn Garden City
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Berkshire): Mango Lounge, Windsor
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Dorset): Indian Ocean, Bournemouth
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England): Maha Bharat, Kingsbridge
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Somerset): Spice Club, Bridgwater
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Bristol): Achari, Bristol
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Devon): Eastern Eye, Newton Abbott
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Hampshire): Lazzeez, Southampton
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (Warwickshire): Paprika Club, Royal Leamington Spa
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (West Midlands): Ramadan, Sutton Coldfield
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (East of England): Navadhanya, Cambridge
- Casual Dining Restaurant of The Year (North East of England): Babul’s, Darlington
- Casual Dining Restaurant of The Year (North West of England): Kebabish Original, Blackburn
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (North of England): The International, Sticker Lane, Bradford
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (North of England): My Lahore, Blackburn
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (North East of England): Babaji, Sunderland
- Fine Dining Restaurant of The Year (North of England): Raval, Gateshead, Newcastle
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (North West of England): Purple Olive Ashton, Ashton-under-Lyme
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (Royal Burgh of Moray, Scotland): Spice Tandoori, Elgin
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (Scotland): Light of Bengal, Aberdeen
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (Glasgow – Scotland): Charcoals, Glasgow
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (North Wales): Maahis, Wrexham
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (Ireland): Shapla, Letterkenny
- Asian Restaurant of The Year (Northern Ireland): Bangla, Bangor
- Event Caterer of The Year National Winner: Greenleaf Catering, Southall
- Nepalese Restaurant of The Year (South West of England): Pahuna, Plymouth
- Nepalese Restaurant of The Year (London): Panas Gurkha, Blackheath
- Nepalese & Indian Restaurant of The Year (North East of England): Everest Gurkha, York
- Nepalese & Indian Restaurant of The Year (Northern Ireland): Himalayan, Belfast
- Thai Restaurant of The Year: Tiien Thai, Bournemouth
- Filipino Restaurant of The Year (London): Kasa & Kin, London
- Street Food Restaurant of The Year (North East of England): My Delhi Indian Streetery, Newcastle
- Newcomer of The Year (South of England – Nepalese): Guru Ji, Fleet
- Newcomer of The Year (South East London – Nepalese & Indian): Panas Falcon, Welling
- Newcomer of The Year (South West London): Madhu’s Brassiere, Richmond
- Newcomer of The Year (Wales): My Indian, Ammanford
- Newcomer of The Year (London): Colonel Saab, Trafalgar Square
- Takeaway of The Year (Wales – Gwent Region): Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen, Risca, Newport
- Takeaway of The Year (London Suburbs): Bengal Bliss, Coulsdon
- Takeaway of The Year (Royal Berkshire): Caversham Tandoori, Reading
- Takeaway of The Year (Kent Region): Dalchini, Tonbridge
- Takeaway of The Year (South East Wales): Spice Plus, Pontyclun
- Takeaway of The Year (Cambridgeshire): Shelford Spice, Great Shelford, Cambridgeshire
- Takeaway of The Year (North East of England): Wok India, Newcastle
- Takeaway of The Year (Kent Region): Sher E Bangla, Longfield
- Chilled Food Takeaway of The Year National Winner: Gateway of India, Cardiff
- Asian Chef of The Year (Midlands): Shamim Choudhury, Aramintas, Northampton
- Asian Chef of The Year (London Suburbs): Fardous Ahmed Bablu, Curry Leaf, Old Coulson
- Japanese Restaurant of The Year: Sushi Mama, Manchester
- Chinese Restaurant of The Year: Hakkasan, London
- Legacy Award: Shabir Hussain, Akbars Group
- Legacy Award: Haji Mohammed Sabir MBE, Aagrah Group
- Lifetime Achievement: Binod Baral
- Lifetime Achievement: Muhibur Rahman Muhib MJF, Global Jalalabad Association
- Special Recognition – Curry King: Mohammed Sultan, Charcoals, Glasgow
- Lifetime Achievement: Shelim Hussain MBE, Euro Foods
- Special Recognition: Lutfur Rahman, Work Permit Cloud
- Special Recognition: Sujan Katuwal, Founder of One Meal Campaign
Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan said: “We’re delighted by the number of people who have taken the time to vote for their favourite restaurant this year.
“The standard of finalists is exceptional and we also have some excellent newcomers on the list which is great news for the industry as it continues to flourish in today’s challenging economic climate.”
This year was the 14th year of the awards, sponsored by Cobra Beer, Kingfisher Beer and Work Permit Cloud Ltd and organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), which represents the nation’s 35,000 caterers in the UK and together generate more than £60bn for the UK economy each year.
