Pubs will be able to serve alcohol two hours later than normal over the coronation weekend

The pub chain will keep all of its 800 venues across the country open an extra hour longer than normal on Sunday 7 May - the day after the coronation.

It comes after MPs last month approved plans to allow venues across England and Wales to continue serving customers for two hours beyond their usual closing time.

The extended licensing hours will apply from 11pm on Friday 5 May, Saturday 6 May and Sunday 7 May. It means that pubs, clubs and bars will be allowed to continue serving alcohol until 1am - two hours later than the normal time of 11pm.

Closing times for each Wetherspoon pub varies from venue to venue, so those planning a pub visit to celebrate are advised to check the opening times of their local venue on the Wetherspoon website .

Wetherspoon is not the only pub chain taking advantage of the extended licensing hours, as Fullers and Greene King also said that pubs will be staying open later over Coronation weekend.

Announcing the licensing hours changes last month, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “His Majesty The King’s Coronation will be a momentous occasion deserving of special celebration. That is why I am extending the licensing hours over this historic Coronation weekend.

“Up and down the country, people can enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening while families and friends can come together to wish His Majesty The King a long and happy reign.”

The longer opening hours in England and Wales are similar to ones seen for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last June.

It comes following plans to allow royal fans to watch the coronation at more than 30 big screens at towns and cities across the UK, including London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Belfast, among many others. The screens will be erected ahead of King Charles being crowned at Westminster Abbey during a ceremony televised around the world.

More than £1 million has been made available by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) for the screens, which will be erected ahead of King Charles being crowned at Westminster Abbey during a ceremony televised around the world.

Confirmed sites include Cardiff Castle, Belfast City Hall, Piece Hall in Halifax, Jubilee Square in Brighton and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.