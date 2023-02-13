It marks the second time in a few months the pub chain has increased prices due to inflation

Wetherspoon has hiked its prices across a range of popular food and drink items.

Prices have increased by 7.5% on average, adding an extra 29p to the cost of a pint and around 75p on meals.

The popular pub chain hinted at price increases during its trading update to investors in January. It marks the second time in a few months that Wetherspoons has upped its prices as a direct result of inflation, which currently sits at 10.5%.

The Sun revealed the price rise after visiting the chain’s Oxted Inn branch in Surrey last, although prices vary across Wetherspoons around the UK.

It comes after the chain increased the costs in 15 of its central London locations in November 2022, with the price of its guest ale rising by around 29% from £3.39 to £4.39.

A Wetherspoon spokesman told The Sun: “Most businesses in the hospitality industry have had to deal with big price increases in the past year or two. We have tried to keep our prices competitive, bearing in mind that customers have suffered from inflation too."

Which menu items are more expensive?

Listed is a full list of food and drink items that have increased in costs following the price rise. Prices may vary at different Wetherspoons locations.

Alcohol

Bud Light - up from £2.10 to £2.26

Carlsberg - up from £2.39 to £2.57

Coors - up from £3.19 to £3.43

Carling - up from £3.19 to £3.43

Beefeater Gin - up from £2.26 to £3.60

Budweiser - up from £3.25 to £3.49

Guinness - up from £2.99 to £3.21

Stella - up from £3.35 to £3.60

Corona - up from £3.45 to £3.71

San Miguel - up from £3.45 to £3.71

Breakfast and brunch

Tea and coffee - up from £1.35 to £1.45

Large breakfast - up from £5.90 to £6.34

American-Style Pancakes with Ice Cream - up from £3.60 to £4.30

All-Day Brunch - up from £5.79 to £8.92

All-Day Vegetarian Brunch - up from £5.79 to £8.92

Sides and small plates

Side of coleslaw - up from £0.95 to £1.20

Side salad - up from £1.35 to £1.95

Side of onion rings (six) - up from £1.40 to £1.99

Small Nachos - up from £3.75 to £5.54

Loaded Chips - up from £3.99 to £5.75

Bowl of Chips with Curry Sauce - up from £3.65 to £5.32

Italian Tomato & Basil Soup - up from £2.30 to £4.03

Bowl of chips - up from £3.65 to £3.75

Mains

Wiltshire Cured Ham, Eggs and Chips - up from £4.40 to £7.10

Five-Bean Chili - up from £5.49 to £7.63

Fish and Chips with alcoholic drink - up from £9.90 to £10.65

Ultimate burger with alcoholic drink - up from £9.85 to £10.59

British Steak & Kidney Pudding with soft drink - up from £5.55 to £7.63

6oz Burgers with alcoholic drink - up from £7.95 to £8.55

Gourmet Tennessee Beef Burger - up from £7.40 to £9.19

Vegetable Burger - up from £5.75 to £6.29

Steak club with alcoholic drink - up from £9.55 to £10.27

Curry club with alcoholic drink - up from £8.55 to £9.19

Chicken Tikka Masala with alcoholic drink - up from £9.70 to £10.43

Desserts

Carrot cake - up from £2.25 to £2.49

Warm Chocolate Fudge Cake with Ice Cream - up from £4.10 to £4.55

Warm Chocolate Brownie with Ice Cream - up from £3.85 to £4.55

The price hikes come after Wetherspoons recently closed 10 pubs and 39 sites are currently up for sale. The Edmund Halley branch in Lewisham, London and The Postal Order in Worcester both closed last year, while Willow Grove in Southport is set to close no later than April.