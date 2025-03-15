Shoppers have barely been able to contain their excitement at the launch of the Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff Bar.

If you love Cadbury Dairy Milk and Biscoff, then this is the moment you have been waiting for, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff Bar will be available to buy nationwide.

Connor Gould, Brand Manager at Cadbury revealed that “This might be the hardest secret we have had to keep… We know people love the irresistible smoothness of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and the satisfying crunch of Biscoff, so this collaboration was something that we were excited to announce to both chocolate and biscuit lovers alike. It’s a match made in chocolatey-biscuit heaven, proving to be a truly unique and delectable experience for all! We can’t wait to hear what everything thinks of it.”

When it was first revealed last summer that Cadbury was teaming up with Biscoff and Charlotte Parkes, senior brand manager at Cadbury UK, said: "The hype is real. While we’re keeping quiet for the time being, there’s going to be another reason to look forward to spring, very soon."

When can you get hold of the Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff Bar nationwide: Dates and supermarkets revealed. Photo: Cadbury/PinPep | PinPep

Cadbury recently shared a video of the new bar on their Instagram page and wrote: “Are you ready? Because it’s coming soon… 👀 #CadburyBiscoff ” Following their post, one fan wrote:”This has to be the best collab ever and I'm so excited 😍,” whilst another wrote: “I just screamed. MY TWO FAVS TOGETHER???🤤.”

Before the nationwide launch, it would appear that some have managed to get hold of the new bar. The Sun reported that “Now, eagle-eyed shoppers visiting their local Premier Stores have been lucky enough to spot the coveted chocolate bar gracing the shelves. It comes ahead of its eagerly awaited roll out in Tesco supermarkets nationwide.”

Food Finds UK Official Facebook page has shared a photograph of the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Lotus Biscoff bar and fans have shared their thoughts on it, one wrote: “That looks delish,” whilst another wrote: “I need this xx”

According to Cadbury, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff Bar has been described as “Love at first bite, this irresistible creation sees Cadbury Dairy Milk’s signature creamy chocolate envelop the deliciously satisfying crunch of Biscoff’s caramelised biscuits intended to keep your tastebuds tantalised until the very last square!”

When is the Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff Bar launching nationwide?

You don’t have to wait long as the Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff Bar will be available in the following retailers by the following dates:

Sainsbury's from March 15

Morrisons from from March 19

Tesco from March 25

Asda from March 27