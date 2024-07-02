Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Francesca Amber is the voice behind the UKs number one self improvement podcast ‘Law of Attraction Changed My Life’ and she is on a mission to show how you can change your life with the power of manifestation.

Francesca Amber launched her Law of Attraction Podcast during lockdown in 2020. A single mother and pregnant with twins, she grew her podcast to over 11 million downloads and 100,000 followers on Instagram. She has been practising the Law of Attraction for over 15 years from manifesting her husband (two years before she met him) to manifesting her babies genders despite being told she was having a boy she really has done it all.

I discovered the LOA podcast in 2021 and have been listening to it almost every single week since. Thanks to Francesca I have manifested my dream job and new home just by listening to her advice over the years. I’ve bought all the books she recommended through her book club, bought the Moldavite and all the manifesting candles handmade by her sister Anouska.

So if you have ever wondered what the Law of Attraction is and if it can truly change your life then the mother of manifesting Francesca Amber tells us everything you need to know.

The mother of manifesting Francesca Amber and three daughters. (Belle PR) | Belle PR

How did you find out about the Law Of Attraction and when did you start thinking this is my calling?

Like so many others, I discovered the law of attraction via the noughties iconic book ‘The Secret’. I read it and was 100% all in. I started to practice it in my life in small ways, almost conducting little experiments and the results were insane. I started a YouTube channel a year or so after to document all the ways it was changing my life and I think it became quite popular because I was just a normal girl in my twenties, using the law of attraction to find love, buy my first flat, start a business etc.

So many law of attraction teachers back then were old white men and were saying you could make millions or buy a yacht and I just wanted to use it to change my life in relatable ways. I wanted to share what I knew to help other girls like me with our smaller hopes and dreams.

What made you move your Youtube videos over to Podcasting and would you ever go back?

I started the podcast in lockdown as something to keep me sane. I had lost my business and my freedom with the lockdown and my mental health was spiralling. I started the podcast as a way to keep me accountable for practicing the one thing that I knew could get me out of that mess - the law of attraction.

As a mother, I hate looking down at my phone any more than I need to, and so encouraging people to sit and watch my videos, trying to rack up as much watch time as possible was no longer in alignment for me. I wanted people to listen as they were driving, working, cleaning, gardening… basically whilst they were also living life. Podcasting is the only medium of entertainment really that knows you have other things to do. TikToks, Youtube etc… they all require you to stop and watch. I didn’t want to add to people’s screen time. For that reason I don’t think I would ever go back.

What were your manifesting techniques like when you first started to get into it compared to now?

When I first started I was manifesting without doing any of the self-development work alongside it, and as a result I manifested things that were definitely out of alignment with what I truly wanted for my life and more of what I thought I should want or society says you should want.

Now, I consider why I want something, what it will mean for my life as well as for others and only proceed if it is truly what I want. I also used to be a very controlling manifestor, feeling like I knew the best outcome. This led to some crazily accurate manifestations but these days I don’t crave that accuracy anymore, I don’t need any more proof. I am open to ‘this or something better’ and trust the universe to guide me to something better that maybe I haven’t even thought of.

When was the moment you started to really believe this manifesting stuff was real?

There have been so many times in the early days when I got very specific results that couldn’t be explained any other way, my favourite was when I was commuting (and walking) a lot every day in rubbish little ballet pumps that fell apart as soon as they got wet. It sounds like a small problem but it really was affecting my quality of life at work. I asked the universe to help and not long after I was on my way out to a club with friends, we got on the tube and there was a big Selfridges bag next to me.

There wasn’t anyone else on the carriage and I’d had one too many wines, so I opened it and inside were a pair of brand new, black Ted Baker ballet pumps that were made from jelly material that was totally waterproof. Better still, they were my size! I couldn’t believe it. (Yes, I took them to the club with me and then home!)

You often talk about your ex-husband. Did you ever tell him that you had his actual photo on your wall before you had even met?

When I found out I was going on a date with a man whose picture I had had on my vision board for three years, I couldn’t believe it. Everyone told me to NOT tell him that fact but about 20 minutes into the date, I couldn’t hold back. His reaction was great, he was very flattered! I think he couldn’t actually believe it so he had to log back into his old profile on the dating site to check. To this day he still calls me a witch and I don’t know if that’s a complement or not!

Has there ever been anything you wished for that never happened and still hope will happen?

I think finding true love. I have so many issues with men and so many limiting beliefs. I know what I need to do to work past it but I just can’t seem to. Love is my manifesting kryptonite! I can manifest money, success, amazing experiences, specific items… but a man? I know the minute I do actually focus on it, it will happen. So watch this space!

Do you ever get any backlash from comments you make on your podcast and how do you deal with it?

It’s funny, the only backlash I have ever got is when I talk about gender preference. It’s become a lot more acceptable these days but it is still a huge taboo for some reason. I always feel the need to preface my gender manifestation story with the fact that my sister and I spent our childhoods thinking that we would never be able to have boys due to a genetic disorder. But, it’s also perfectly ok to have a preference.

If you were getting a dog you wouldn’t say, oh give me any kind I don’t mind, so long as it’s healthy. It’s absolutely fine to want a baby girl or boy. When you discover the law of attraction and you know you can have anything you want, you get used to simply having a preference and getting it.

Of course, not all children fit the stereotypes, but some dads really want a boy because they want to play football and enjoy that culture with them. Lots of women want a girl for similar reasons. My sister has three boys and her life is filled with football and gaming, neither of which interest her. My daughter loves the same TV shows as me, we bond over shared interests and I look forward to her growing up and being an adult daughter.

What do your girls think you do for a living?

So my eldest daughter knows I’m a podcaster and that I talk about the law of attraction. When I went to the BAFTAs recently she was so excited and told everyone including her teacher that I WON a BAFTA. That’s a rumour I had to stop. It’s hard because back in the day I had a salon and my daughter understood my work so much more. Often we would have to stop by the salon and do the odd tan on our way out but she saw the 30 mins of work, she saw the lady pay and had a grasp of it. It’s hard for children to understand. I think that I just sit in my house talking into a microphone and that’s work.

What have been your real pinch me moments?

Within six months of starting the podcast I was making a living from it, it was number one in the charts and I felt like I was living a dream. To earn a living from something I love is incredible. Last year I hosted my first ever live event at iconic venue, The Barbican, to over 800 people. People had flown from all over the world, as far as California and South Africa!

What's your best advice to give someone who wants to manifest their best life but it just doesn’t seem to be quite working for them?

Often, we just need to go back to the basics and apply them consistently. I think people are always looking for a magic solution, a silver bullet but often just consistent, conscious actions are the best way to achieve your goals. I have a self development book club which helps people stay accountable - we read a new book each month and are always discovering something new.

My final tip is when you are wanting to turn something from a thought on a page or a picture on a vision board into your reality think less about what you need to DO and more about who you need to BECOME.

You can listen to the ‘Law of Attraction Changed My Life’ on Spotify, Apple Podcast or Amazon Music and follow Francesca Amber on Instagram @francescaamber @lawofattractionchangedmylife

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.