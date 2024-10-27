Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Curious to know what ‘sober curious means to Gen Z? Read on to discover more about their change in attitude towards alcohol.

The term ‘sober curious’ has been in media spotlight recently to describe Gen Z’s shifting attitude towards alcohol. It is based on the growing movement in favour of a more mindful, and healthier relationship with alcohol. Despite what the name suggests, it doesn’t involve eliminating alcohol from your life entirely, but instead focusses on drinking in moderation. As a member of Gen Z, I can confirm that this new attitude towards alcohol is becoming increasingly more common. In fact, according to YouGov, approximately 1/3 of 18–24-year-olds do not drink alcohol. My friend is even holding a ‘sober party’ for Halloween, where she has (politely) encouraged a ‘no alcohol allowed zone’.

A range of social media accounts have been created to support those who have given up alcohol such as the ‘Sober Girl Society’ on Instagram that has 221k followers. It gives advice to navigating university freshers sober, has its own group chat and has begun to hold events allowing its followers to connect. Due to this shift in attitude, binge drinking and drunkenness is increasingly met with judgement and disgust. Rather than sober people facing stigma and peer pressure, the focus has moved onto the binge drinkers.

Gen Z are now being called the 'sober curious,' what does it mean? | Universal Images Group via Getty

The circulation of research about the long-term impacts of alcohol, particularly on social media where people have opened up about their negative experiences with alcohol including actor Tom Holland, has led to Gen Z becoming more health conscious. Around a quarter of Gen Z consumers claimed that they choose low- and no-alcohol drinks as they have lower calorie content, or due to added functional benefits (such as prebiotics and vitamins) according to a Mintel study. Kombucha, a prebiotic drink with significant gut benefits, has become immensely popular and mainstream in the past year, highlighting the support for alcohol alternatives. Tesco has now even included kombucha in its popular Clubcard Meal Deal because of the vast surge in purchases.

18–24-year-olds, particularly university students have noticed not only the health benefits that come with sobriety, but also the reduced drain on their bank accounts. In London, alcohol prices are exorbitant: two pints can cost around £17 in a pub. I spoke to a London law student earlier this week who has given up alcohol in the past month ‘’mainly for productivity reasons and for my overall health’’ and he has noticed significant improvements not only in his physical, but mental health.

Universities have even started to notice this decline in popularity of alcohol. The University of Bradford noticed that sales of alcohol were so low in the Student Union Bar that they spent £2 million turning it into an alcohol-free café according to the Telegraph. There are also various alcohol-free societies at universities across the UK including the University of Lancaster’s ‘’Sober Socials’’ society.

Gen Z are distancing themselves from the stereotypes of the ‘booze - drinking Brits’ and are redefining what a ‘good night out’ looks like. I am in complete support of this positive mindset towards sobriety as the British drinking culture was beginning to feel toxic and damaging to society and individuals. However clichéd it sounds, I hope that a hangover is no longer evidence of a good night out, instead, it should be about the memories, regardless of whether alcohol was involved or not.