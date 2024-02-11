Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It doesn’t matter if you are single and have no date for Valentine's day or in a serious relationship. Galentine's day is for everyone. The day is all about celebrating your ride or die or BFF but honestly these days you can even include your kids, pets or basically anyone who you love and care about and just want to share the love.

The term Galentine’s Day was first coined in 2010, thanks to the popular television show “Parks and Recreation.” In one episode Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) gathers her female friends for brunch on February 13th to celebrate their friendships and shower them with gifts. Since then February 13, one day before Valentine's Day, has been known as Galentine's Day.

Just like Valentine’s Day there are plenty of gifts out there to choose from. Here are my top picks for gift ideas on Galentine's Day that will make your bestie love you even more.

Lush have a wide range of lovely gifts including the heart shaped BFF bath bomb and the Galentine’s day BFF gift set. If you know you and your bestie are lipgloss lovers then the new PAWPAW lip tints in red or mocha are perfect - the mocha shade is the perfect dupe for Hailey Bieber's Rhode espresso lip tint.

Matching pink or red PJS from Boux Avenue are a great shout if you are planning a sleepover or just need something cosy to wear. Another beautiful idea is to treat you and your pal to a Self Love journal from Lovendu for something a little bit different.

Of course there is no rule that says you can’t buy traditional Valentine’s gifts for Galentine’s Day. Flower’s, chocolate, wine or even a meal deal. As long as you are together and celebrating the love this year.